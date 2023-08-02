Court Reports – Pleas

Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Jennie Maria Almaguer, 45, of 4582 S. Patricia Lane in Bloomington, Ind., for possession of a controlled substance less than 400 grams. She was placed on five years deferred probation for the Aug. 18, 2022 offense.
The judge also ordered Almaguer to enter a drug offender education program, perform 200 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Almaguer if she is able to complete all terms.
• Bruce Earl Calhoun, 56, of 115 S. Kaiser in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance less than 200 grams on Dec. 1, 2022. He was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for five days served.
Calhoun also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance less than a gram on Feb. 1, 2022. For that offense, he received a three-day county jail sentence with credit for the full time already served.
The court also revoked Calhoun’s probation for possession of a controlled substance less than a gram on June 13, 2019 and sentenced him to a concurrent three years in prison.
• Isaac Lopez Castro, 24, of 6505 Rocky Mountain Road in Houston for possession of a controlled substance less than 400 grams and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was sentenced to three years in prison for the Feb. 17, 2022 crimes with credit for 500 days already served.
• Raven Nicole Courvier, 24, of 211 Windcrest in Floresville for attempted evading arrest with a vehicle. She was placed on five years probation for the March 16, 2021 offense. The judge also ordered Courvier to perform 100 hours community service.
• Karly Taylor Day, 23, of 15255 Gray Ridge in Houston for smuggling of persons. She was placed on three years deferred probation for the May 12, 2022 crime on the condition she serve five days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Day to perform 200 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
She received credit for the full time already served.
• Dylan Marcos Defriend, 29, of 591 CR 389 in Louise for possession of a controlled substance less than a gram, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on two years deferred probation for the Sept. 12, 2020.
The judge ordered Defriend to perform 50 hours community service, take a drug offenders education program and pay a $500 fine.
• Demarco Rashad Dupre, 32, of 1400 Athabaska in Eunice, La. for possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the Oct. 3, 2022 crime.
The judge also ordered Dupre to enroll in a drug offender education program, perform 200 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
• Aires Escamilla, 30, of 9445 FM 102 in Glen Flora for three counts of theft less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions. She was placed on five years probation for the Jan. 19, May 22 and June 30, 2022 offenses on the grounds she serve 16 days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Escamilla to take an anti-theft course and pay $930.89 restitution to stores in El Campo and Wharton.
Escamilla received credit for already serving the jail time.
• Jordan Jolene Gonzalez, 20, of 212 Central in El Campo for hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon and possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams on March 5, 2021. She was placed on five years deferred probation, ordered to perform 200 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
• Jeremiah Da-Vante Harper, 18, of 123 Carlsbad in Victoria for possession of marijuana less than 5 pounds, a Class A misdemeanor, on Aug. 18, 2022. He was placed on nine months deferred probation, ordered to enroll in a drug offender education program, perform 20 hours community service and pay a $200 fine.
• Melissa Jo Hendrickson, 41, of 1119 Bernard Meadows in East Bernard for home burglary on April 18. She was placed on four years deferred probation on the grounds she serve 101 days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Hendrickson to perform 200 hours community service, avoid all contact with her victim and pay a $100 fine.
Hendrickson received credit for the full jail the already served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.