CITY ARRESTS
DRUGS, ALCOHOL
Fabian Gallardo Rodriguez, 39, of 1011 Ave. F, was arrested at 12:57 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, for DWI, B.A.C. less than 0.15 as well as no motor vehicle insurance.
David Lorrenzo Villarreal, 42, of 6727 Gwenyth in Boling, was arrested at 2:21 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, for DWI second offence as well as driving without a license.
He was stopped for a traffic violation and then the investigation lead Villarreal to be arrested. Processed, he was transported to the Wharton County Jail before he was released the same day after paying $3,500 in bonds.
Christopher Lionel Davidson, 49, of 3408 Ave. P in Rosenburg, was booked at 12:33 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, for DWI second offence. An El Campo police officer was dispatched to a crash on 1800 West Loop which lead to the arrest. He was released the same day after paying a $2,500 bond.
Alvin Eugene Greely, 55, of 1101 MLK, was arrested at 6:39 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, for public intoxication as well as walking on a trafficked highway. An El Campo police officer noticed the man walking in the roadway on S. Mechanic and, when interviewed, reportedly had a strong smell of alcohol and was unable to remain balanced. He was arrested and proceeded through the El Campo Police Department where he was scheduled to be held for 48 hours.
Jaiden Dupree Knight-Thorton, 23, of 120 Cloud, was booked at 3:03 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, for possession of a controlled substance between 28 and 200 grams. Processed, he was transported to the Wharton County Jail where he is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond. Knight-Thorton was stopped on U.S. 59 and an investigation lead to the arrest for possession.
VIOLENCE,WEAPONS
Dylan Ray Gonzalez, 20, of 505 Tegner, was arrested at 4:04 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, for assaulting a pregnant person causing bodily injury as well as resisting arrest and criminal mischief between $100-$750. Processed, he is being held in lieu of $14,000 in bonds.
ECPD was investigating a 9-1-1 hang-up at the 505 Tegner address and, after an interview, arrested Gonzalez.
PROPERTY
Myles Anthony Svatek, 20, of 804 Ave. I, was booked on a warrant at 7:10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, for theft of property between $100-$750. Processed, he was released the same day after paying a $1,500 bond
ECPD received the warrant and Svatek surrendered himself at the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
DRUGS, ALCOHOL
Nicolas Miguel Chabera, 38, of 4725 Mayo in Corpus Christi, was booked at 11:26 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, for possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams as well as possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces. Processed, he was released the same day after paying a $16,000 bond.
Adrian J. Gonzalez, 35, of unknown address in Needville, was booked by DPS at 1:44 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, for DWI second offence. Processed, he was released the same day after paying $1,500 bond.
Rodolfo Flores III, 44, of 5605 Davis in Mission, was arrested by DPS at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, for possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces. Processed, he was shipped to the Wharton County Jail where he is still being held as of press time.
Brandon Ryan Fenley, 33, of 1575 FM 640 in Wharton, was booked at Tuesday, Sept. 5, for DWI. Processed, he was taken for a stay at the Wharton County Jail where he is still being held as of press time.
Hollis James Shorter Jr., 44, of 2336 CR 269 in Eagle Lake, was booked on warrants at 7:59 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, for possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams as well as possession of a controlled substance less than one gram. He was also booked on charges of harassment of a public servant, resisting arrest and public intoxication. Processed, he is being held as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.