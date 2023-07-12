CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Nicholas Ray Delgado, 35, of 349 Lakeview Ln. was arrested at 2:26 a.m. Saturday, July 8 for driving while intoxicated second offense after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 100 block of North Mechanic. Processed, he was taken to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Jimmy Lee Sparacello III, 30, of 504 N. Fulton in Wharton was arrested at 2:46 a.m. Saturday, July 8 for possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon (a firearm) after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 400 block of East Jackson. Processed, he too went to county jail later that morning. Sparacello then posted $2,500 in bonds and was released later that day.
Vicente Guadalupe Brown, 36, of 230 Watson in Corpus Christi was arrested at 9:14 p.m. Saturday, July 8 for two counts of delivery of a controlled substance – more than 4 grams and more than 200 grams – along with a single count of possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces. Officers stopped Brown for a traffic violation on U.S. 59. Processed, he was shipped to county jail the next morning.
Ismael Salinas III, 29, of 6338 Erskine in Corpus Christi was arrested in the same incident as Brown and now faces charges of two counts of delivery of a controlled substance – more than 4 grams and more than 200 grams – along with a single count of possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces. Processed locally, Salinas was moved to county jail the next morning.
PROPERTY
Christopher Allen Cordova, 25, of 911 N. Liberty was arrested at 10:01 p.m. Friday, July 7 on a warrant for home burglary. He was taken to county jail the next day. Once there, Cordova posted a $20,000 bond and was released the same day.
Jadrian Tyler Bryant, 28, of 1415 W. Norris was arrested at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, July 9 on a warrant for theft less than $750 in value. He was transported to the county jail later that morning.
OTHER
Brion Michael Labay, 35, of 205 Candy was booked directly at the county jail on an El Campo warrant for unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material (posting compromising images to social media). He posted a $5,000 bond and was released the next day.
A 47-year-old El Campo man was found inside a box behind Shoppa’s Farm Supply, 25830 U.S. 59, around 4 a.m. Saturday, July 8 and was arrested for public intoxication.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Police are investigating a threat made in the 400 block of Mockingbird Lane around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 9
PROPERTY
Officials at First State Bank of El Campo, 1808 West Loop, uncovered statements forged between June 26 and July 7.
Two doors were stolen from an unlocked home in the 800 block of Corn between 6 p.m. Thursday, July 6 and 10 a.m. Friday, July 7. Loss is estimated at $500.
Burglars targeted a Jeep parked in the 900 block of Burdette between 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 9. Sunglasses and loose change were taken. Loss exceeds $300.
A $150 tire was damaged on a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Cheryl around 9 a.m. Sunday, July 9.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Caytlan Rae Vaquera, 19, of 2127 Stormy Dawn in San Antonio was arrested at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday, July 5 for possession of a controlled substance, money laundering and possession of marijuana. She posted $15,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Robert Charles Curtis, 60, of 6714 Roweel Court in Missouri City was arrested by WCSO at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, July 8 on a Harris County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Kieran Omar George, 34, of 1001 Moore in Bay City was arrested by deputies at noon Sunday, July 9 for possession of a controlled substance less than a gram and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Rufino Rivera III, 36, of 313 Siesta in East Bernard was arrested by deputies at 8:41 p.m. Friday, July 7 for public intoxication, resisting arrest, terroristic threat of a family/household and terroristic threat against a peace officer. Processed, he posted $15,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Benjamin Blanco Jr., 44, of 902 Fourth in Louise was arrested at 2:33 a.m. Saturday, July 8 for violation of a bond or protective order. He posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
Quatisha LaJean Mangun, 40, of 1208 W. Milam in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 5:41 p.m. Sunday, July 9 for family violence causing injury.
OTHER
Wayne Buford Hatton, 56, of 1301 Fred was arrested at 1:06 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 on a parole violation.
