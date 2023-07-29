Court Reports

Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
July Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Eric Ryan Maldonado, 22, of 709 Hoskins Broadway in El Campo for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on May 22. He allegedly had less than 4 grams of cocaine and less than 400 grams of THC oil.
• Tara Lynn Parker, 44, of 311 Greely in El Campo for tampering with evidence on April 28. She allegedly tried to conceal a glass pipe during a police investigation.
• Mindy Sue Slater, 44, of 1303 N. Richmond, No. 20, in Wharton for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Convicted of possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 11, 1998 in Tarrant County, she is currently prohibited from having a firearm anywhere other than her home.
• Charles Anthony Thomas, 68, of 17806 Beeching in Tomball for possession of a controlled substance on April 29. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine.
Thomas has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance – Nov. 30, 2001 and July 11 2014 in Harris County, and Oct. 18, 2021 in Fort Bend County; and delivery of a controlled substance on Oct. 1, 2018 in Harris County.
• Francisco Javier Garza Torres, 43, of 470 Maxi in Houston for unauthorized use of a vehicle on June 1.
• Jesus Jose Torres, 47, of 2013 13th in Bay City for retaliation on June 9. He allegedly threatened to kill a Wharton County jailer and his family.
Torres has prior felony convictions for burglary of a building and evading arrest with a vehicle on April 20, 2005 in Matagorda County.
• Marphillip Deadriane White, 26, of 2315 Foundry in Katy for tampering with evidence and evading arrest with a previous conviction on May 14. He allegedly concealed what appeared to be marijuana, impeding a police investigation.
White has prior felony convictions for burglary of a building on Dec. 7, 2017 in Harris County and possession of a controlled substance on May 10, 2021 in Wharton County.
The indictment also notes a misdemeanor evading conviction on July 12, 2017 in Fort Bend County.
Superseding Indictment
A superseding indictment adds to or corrects information in a previously issued indictment. The following was issued:
• Ricardo Antonio Perez, 41, of 208 E. Norris in El Campo for unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material on Sept. 6, 2018. He stands accused of showing nude photos of a woman without her permission.
Perez has prior felony convictions for forgery on Oct. 5, 2007 in Harris County and Sept. 12, 2017 in Wharton County; and endangering a child on Sept. 12, 2017 in Wharton County.
(0) comments
