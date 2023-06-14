Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
June Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Patrica Aguilar, 52, of 4501 Middle Reservation, Perry, N.Y., for smuggling of persons (two) on April 23, 2022.
• Gustavo Arrellenos-Lopez, 32, of 7201 Wood Hollow Dr., Apt. 245, in Austin for smuggling of persons (four) on May 1.
• Miguel Aviles-Medina, 38, of 4803 E. Ridgecreek in Houston for smuggling of persons (six) and using a vehicle to flee from police on April 24.
• Jerry Jamal Bryant, 28, of 2001 Palm Village, Unit 548, in Bay City for possession of a controlled substance on April 25 He allegedly had less than a gram of THC oil.
• Lashanta Sharman Carter, 44, of 905 Biloxi, Apt. C, in Norman, Okla., for possession of a controlled substance on April 16. She allegedly had more than 4 grams of MDMA.
• Valencia Renee Carter, 34, of 1808 FM 102 in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance and abandoning or endangering a child on March 11. She allegedly had more than 4 grams of MDMA within reach of a child.
• Kayden Drew Coleman, 19, of 3120 FM 1299 in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on March 9. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of THC oil.
• Oscar Wayne Dickerson Jr., 35, of 601 Davis in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on April 6. He allegedly had less than of gram of methamphetamine.
• Cesar Antonio Enriquez, 25, of 199 CR 453 in El Campo for family violence (choking) on Jan. 27.
• Martin Ruperto Fragoso, 38, of 808 Corn in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions. He stands accused of stealing merchandise from an El Campo store on Aug. 15, 2021.
Fragoso has three prior theft convictions (one Fort Bend County and two Wharton County) as well as evading arrest with a vehicle on Oct. 13, 2011, theft on May 23, 2011, theft on April 23, 2013 in Fort Bend County (two counts) and theft on July 11, 1017 in Wharton County,
• Crystal Nichole Garcia, 41, of 111 Stavena in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on April 19. She allegedly had less than gram of methamphetamine.
• Thomas Garcia Sr., 46, of 1309 Fred in El Campo for two counts of theft with two or more previous convictions on April 13. He allegedly stole tools.
Garcia has prior felony convictions for two counts of misdemeanor theft as well as compelling prostitution by force or threat on Dec. 3, 1997 and home burglary on June 10, 2008, both in Wharton County.
• David Esparza Guerra Jr., 44, listed as homeless in Hungerford, for failure to register as a sex offender on April 25. Convicted of sexual assault of a child, Guerra must register his location.
Guerra has prior felony convictions for failure to comply with sex offender registration (two counts) in Wharton County.
• Derrik Wade Hadash, 38, of 3129 CR 407 in El Campo for evading arrest with a vehicle and evading arrest with a previous conviction on April 25.
Hadash has prior felony convictions for evading arrest with a vehicle on March 19, 2003 in Matagorda County, home burglary with a previous conviction on Feb. 9, 2009 in Lafayette County; and evading arrest with a previous conviction in McLennan County on Feb. 9, 2009.
• Melissa Jo Hendrickson, 40, of 119 Bernard Meadows in East Bernard for home burglary on April 18.
• Adam Scott Hunt, 30, of 513 E. Caney in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on April 14. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
