CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Austin Lawrence Waters, 42, of 1501 Pinchot was arrested at 12:04 a.m. Friday, July 21 for driving while intoxicated after committing a traffic infraction in the 200 block of South Wharton. Processed, he was shipped to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Matthew Dillan Garcia, 19, of 310 August was arrested at 7:26 p.m. Friday, July 21 for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of less than a gram of a controlled substance. He was stopped for a traffic violation in the 100 block of East First. Processed, Garcia was driven to county jail the next morning. Once there, he posted $7,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Dylan Ray Woolridge, 30, of 405 W. Jackson was arrested at 9:05 p.m. Friday, July 21 for possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces after reportedly speeding on North Mechanic. Processed, he was moved to county jail the next morning. Once there, he posted a $700 bond and was released the same day.
Joey Rincon, 59, of 105 W. Sixth was arrested at 11:06 p.m. Friday, July 21 for driving while intoxicated second offense after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 500 block of West Fifth. Processed, he was taken to county jail the next morning. Once there, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the same day.
Carol M. Tomlinson, 63, of 1185 Olivia was arrested at 11:53 a.m. Saturday, July 22 for driving while intoxicated by officers investigating a minor crash in the 1700 block of South Mechanic. Processed, she was shipped to county jail the next morning. She posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Juan Ibarra Flores, 45, of 803 Grace was arrested at 9:50 p.m. Saturday, July 22 for driving while intoxicated second offense after being stopped for a traffic infraction near his home. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the same day.
Shakira Lynn Phillips, 21, of 1880 Hwy. 71 South in Columbus was arrested at 10:10 p.m. Saturday, July 22 for possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, she was taken to county jail the next morning. She was released on a personal recognizance bond the same day.
Senika Chantel Scott, 18, of 1425 Montezuma in Columbus was arrested at 10:15 p.m. Saturday, July 22 for possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces after being the passenger in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, she went to county jail the next morning. Scott was released on a personal recognizance bond the same day.
Raymundo Garcia Guevara, 46, of 1413 Julia was arrested at 12:13 a.m. Monday, July 24 for driving while intoxicated by officers investigating a situation near South Wharton and South Mechanic. Processed, he was moved to county jail later that morning.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Christian Duane Sardelich, 20, of 919 Roberts was arrested at 7:58 a.m. Friday, July 21 for unlawfully carrying a weapon and public intoxication by officers dispatched to a welfare concern in the 700 block of North Mechanic. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next morning. Once there, he posted $2,200 in bonds and was released the same day.
PROPERTY
Michael Deshane Johnson Jr., 22, of 204 Highland was arrested at 11:01 a.m. Sunday, July 23 for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and no driver’s license after a woman reported her vehicle stolen in the 700 block of West Second. Processed, he was taken to county jail the next morning.
Cerry Allen Taylor, 22, of 1415 W. Norris was arrested at 3:45 a.m. Monday, July 24 for home burglary by officers dispatched to an assault report in the 2500 block of Benchmark. There, a would-be burglar had entered an unlocked front door. Processed, Taylor was sent to county jail later that morning.
OTHER
A 32-year-old El Campo woman was arrested for public intoxication at 3:58 p.m. Friday, July 21 after police found her walking barefoot on hot asphalt in the 1200 block of Business, walking up to businesses and homes in the area knocking on doors.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Police are on the hunt for whoever hauled a wooden bed frame out to a cornfield in the 1000 block of Palacios and set it on fire. An estimated $500 in crops were damaged. However, arson is always a felony crime. Anyone with any information about this odd occurrence should contact the police at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers via its P3 app or by calling 979-543-8477.
A 24-year-old woman reported a violated protection order on South Mechanic on July 22.
PROPERTY
Roofing material was stolen from a site in the 2500 block of Hutchins Lane around 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21.
Police are investigating a report of identity theft filed Friday, July 21.
Burglars targeted a vehicle parked in the 1300 block of Emerald Court between 12:30 and 3:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, stealing about $200 cash, a .22 Ruger and a Springfield 9mm.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Damontae Wonyae Levi, 20, of 1006 Yett in Eagle Lake was arrested by deputies at 10:58 p.m. Saturday, July 22 for possession of a controlled substance less than 400 grams. Processed, he posted $17,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Nora Soto, 54, of 803 Old Wharton Road, No. 2, in East Bernard was arrested by deputies at 11:33 p.m. Saturday, July 22 for driving while intoxicated - open container violation. She posted a personal recognizance bond and was released.
Brandon Lee Auer, 42, of 665 Branding Iron Trail in Angleton was arrested by WCSO at 12:37 a.m. Sunday, July 23 for driving while intoxicated. He posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Britney Nicole Bankston, 37, of 3874 CR 269 in Eagle Lake was booked at 11:17 a.m. Sunday, July 23 on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
OTHER
Darren Ja Mari Farrow, 18, of 105 Vasa was booked at 7:53 a.m. Monday, July 24 on a Fort Bend County warrant for evading arrest.
