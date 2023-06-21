Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
June Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Burkeithalon Taylor, 45, of 520 N. Rusk in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on April 16. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of PCP.
• Jesus Jose Torres, 47, of 2013 13th in Bay City for assault of a public servant on June 7. He allegedly bit the leg of a Wharton County jailer while the officer was checking on prisoners.
Torres has prior felony convictions for burglary of a building and evading arrest with a vehicle on April 20, 2005 in Matagorda County.
In separate actions, the grand jury indicted Torres for retaliation on June 6 and June 7. In those case, he stands accused of threatening to kill a different Wharton County male jailer as well as the officer’s family on June 6; and threated to do harm to a female Wharton Police officer.
The grand jury also indicted Torres for criminal mischief on June 6. In that case, he stands accused of breaking an electronic fingerprint machine, causing more than $2,500 damage.
This indictment notes two additional prior felony convictions for burglary of a building on Dec. 12, 1996 and Jan. 30, 2002 in Matagorda County.
• Nancy Newman Torres, 36, of 808 Corn in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on April 14. She allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine.
Torres has prior felony convictions for delivery of marijuana on Oct. 3, 2016 in Victoria County and theft on Jan. 17, 2017 in Wharton County.
• Selford Velcu, 19, of 5433 Elm in Houston for unlawful use of a criminal instrument on April 13. He allegedly had a credit card skimmer.
• Darrell Waddell, 22, of 1017 N. Rusk in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on April 24. He allegedly had less than 4 grams of THC oil.
• Stephanie Lynn Walker, 40, of 509 Private in Bay City for possession of a controlled substance on April 16. She allegedly had more than 4 grams of MDMA.
• Jonathan Michael Yargates, 38, of 8615 Nairn in Houston for possession of a controlled substance on April 26. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine.
• Angel Humberto Zavala, 22, of 8832 CR 273 in East Bernard for possession of a controlled substance on April 20. He stands accused of having more than a gram of THC oil.
Superseding Indictment
A superseding indictments adds to or corrects information in a previously issued indictment. The following was issued:
• Ira Joseph Gardner, 21, of 1408 Shady Oak in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and terroristic threat. He allegedly used his vehicle to ram another occupied one, threatening to do harm.
