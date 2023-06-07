CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Michael Shawn Perry, 46, of 2411 Dovetail Park Lane in Rosenberg was arrested at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday, May 31 for driving while intoxicated by an officer dispatched to a reckless driver report in the 800 block of East Hillje. Processed, Perry was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
Victoria Lopez, 29, of 5001 Aldine Malie in Houston was arrested at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 1 for possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 22000 block of U.S. 59. Processed, she was taken to county jail the next day.
Hunter William Winklemann, 27, of 1020 Schiloh Lane in Garwood was arrested at 12:04 a.m. Sunday, June 4 for unlawfully carrying a weapon and driving while intoxicated after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 100 block of North Mechanic. A handgun was seized. Processed, he was delivered to county jail later that morning.
Jarvis Richard Cunningham, 52, of 804 McGrew was arrested at 4:08 a.m. Monday, June 5 for theft under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, on a parole violation (delivery of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence) along with local warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a promise to appear (two counts each) and a single count of failure to identify. Officers found Cunningham when they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and checked the identity of each person inside. Cunningham was a passenger. Processed, he was driven to county jail later that morning.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Francisco Loredo, 19, of 1185 Olivia was served a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 31 while already at the county jail. He stands accused of attacking an employee at Dairy Queen, 719 N. Mechanic, when the man stepped outside the store on May 11.
Patricia Ann Martinez, 39, of 604 Lundy was arrested at 1:19 a.m. Thursday, June 1 for family violence causing injury after police were called to a disturbance at her home. Processed, Martinez was transported to county jail later that morning. At the jail, her name is listed as Patricia Ann Garcia-Martinez and her address is listed as 510 Mayfield. Martinez posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
Rodrigo Arizaga, 43, of 903 Shirefield Lane in Spring was arrested at 11:32 a.m. Thursday, June 1 on two Harris County warrants for family violence after being stopped on U.S. 59 for a vehicle equipment infraction. Processed, he was shipped to county jail the next day.
David Velasquez, 40, of 574 CR 354 in Louise was arrested at 12:47 p.m. Thursday, June 1 on warrants for family violence causing injury, home burglary with the intent to commit another felony and family violence - choking. He went to county jail.
Elizabeth Soria, 41, of 303 W. Alfred was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Friday, June 2 for driving while license invalid, terroristic threat and public intoxication. Officers received a report of shots being fired from a vehicle in the area of 1300 Muncy. Hunting for the described vehicle, officers stopped Soria and she was arrested. Processed, her next stop was county jail.
Ulisses Piedra, 20, of 201 Ronald Circle was arrested at 12:48 a.m. Saturday, June 3 on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being stopped in the 1200 block of Merchant for a parking violation. He too stands accused of attacking the Dairy Queen employee at 719 N. Mechanic after the man stepped outside the store on May 11. Officers also served warrants against Pierda for probation violation - unauthorized use of a vehicle (two counts), forgery, arson and theft as well as new charges for tampering with evidence, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana. A handgun was seized. Processed, Piedra was escorted to county jail later that morning.
PROPERTY
Patricia Lynn Perez, 37, of 1107 N. Washington was arrested at 11:39 p.m. Wednesday, May 31 on warrants for no driver’s license (two counts), violating a promise to appear and failure to appear - evading arrest with a vehicle. Processed, she was sent to county jail.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
A disturbance was reported at Shop N Joy, 616 N. Wharton, around 2 a.m. Thursday, June 1. Investigation continues.
Shots were fired in the 500 block of North Mechanic around 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 2. No injuries were reported.
A gun was reportedly used to threaten a man in the 600 block of West Monseratte around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4.
Court orders related to a family violence case were reportedly violated in the 800 block of South Wharton on Sunday, June 4. No injuries were reported.
PROPERTY
A Pit Boss barbecue pit valued at $1,200 was stolen from the 800 block of Corn on May 1. The report was filed June 1.
A trailer box was stolen in the 800 block of South Washington between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1. Loss is estimated at $400.
A hose and hydraulic pump were stolen in the 1100 block of Yupon around 8 p.m. Friday, June 2. Loss is estimated in excess of $400.
Vandals broke a $500 window in a Ford F-150 parked in the 1200 block of Thrift between 6 p.m. Saturday, June 3 and 8:30 a.m. Sunday, June 4.
Another $500 window was broken in a different Ford F-150 parked in the 1500 block of Able between 12:01 and 7:20 a.m. Sunday, June 4.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Jessie Jerome Ephran, 57, of 715 Mattie in Wharton was arrested by deputies qt 6:48 a.m. Thursday, June 1 for three counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance (two less than 400 grams and one less than 4 grams) and possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Doug Lee Ford Jr., 31, of 605 Koehl in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 10:55 p.,m. Thursday, June 1 for interfering with public duties.
Linda Rodriguez Martinez, 48, of 223 Spencer in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 2:59 a.m. Tuesday, May 30 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
PROPERTY
Francisco Javier Garza Torres, 43, of 470 Maxi Road, Unit 26, in Houston was arrested by WCSO at 5:17 p.m. Thursday, June 1 for unauthorized used of a vehicle.
Julie Lovette Irwin, 42, of 140010 Valley Grove in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 10:53 a.m. Thursday, June 1 on a Nueces County warrant for theft in excess of $1,500.
Alexey Ramirez Vega, 36, of 7222 Bellerive in Houston was arrested by deputies at 12:23 p.m. Thursday, June 1 for tampering with evidence, credit or debit card abuse, unlawful use of a criminal instrument and theft of service in excess of $750.
OTHER
Paulino Martin Covarrubias, 55, of 11329 Hwy. 60 in Lane City was booked at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday, May 31 for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements.
