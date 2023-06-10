Court Reports – Indictments

Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Christian La Derick Knight, 21, of 304 N. Sheppard in Wharton for assault of a public servant. He was placed on five years probation for the June 15, 2022 crime. Knight kicked two deputies.
• Matthew Christopher Derryl Mayo, 37, of 402 Fredrick Williams, Apt. 109, in Cuero for two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and a single count of evading arrest with a vehicle. He was sentenced to 182 days in state jail for the Nov. 7, 2022 offenses with credit for 182 days already served.
• Billy James Moreno Jr., 32, of 4963 CR 211 in East Bernard for sexual assault of a child. He was placed on 10 years deferred probation for the Jan. 21, 2020 crime. The judge also ordered Moreno to perform 400 hours community service, pay a $2,000 fine, observe sex offender conditions including registration and to avoid all contact with his 15-year-old victim and the victim’s family.
• Robert Harold Mullett, 52, of 3518 Shroeder in Needville for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on four years probation for the Aug. 15, 2021 offense. Mullett was ordered to undergo a drug evaluation, perform 200 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
• Aiyana Nikole Perez, 20, of 409 W. Jackson in El Campo for theft under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. She was placed on five years probation for the Sept. 20, 2022 infraction, fined $1,000 and ordered to perform 120 hours community service.
• Miranda Perez, 25, of 1201 W. Lenar in Hebbronville for smuggling of persons on May 5. She was placed on five years deferred probation, ordered to perform 200 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
• Saniel Cruz Sanchez Jr., 19, of 704 W. Fifth in El Campo for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility. He was sentenced to two years in prison for the June 23, 2022 crime with credit for 321 days already served.
His conviction for tampering with evidence on Sept. 20, 2021 was adjudicated and he was sentenced to a concurrent two years in prison.
• Juan Carlos Vargas, 21, of 20130 Apache Gardens Lane in Katy for smuggling of persons. He was placed on five years deferred probation, ordered to perform 250 hours community service and pay $780 of bond fees in arrears.
• Maria Guadalupe Villarreal, 37, of 3306 Albemarel in Pasadena for possession of a controlled substance in excess of 4 grams. She was placed on three years deferred probation for the June 10, 2020 offense and was fined $500.
• Areyana Lynae Williams, 20, of 516 W. Burleson in Wharton for attempted aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury on July 29, 2022. Williams was placed on three years deferred probation on the grounds she serve 71 days in county jail, fined $200, ordered to perform 150 hours community service and take anger management classes.
Williams stabbed a woman, striking her head and body.
She received credit for the full jail time already served.
Revocations
• Patrick Sanchez, 35, listed as homeless in El Campo, for family violence. His probation for the Nov. 7, 2019 crime was revoked and he was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for 154 days served.
Sanchez’ probation also was revoked for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 28, 2020 and March 5, 2022 and he received concurrent sentences.
• Wayne Douglas Washington Jr., 49, of 133 Sanford in Wharton for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. His probation for the Nov. 27, 2016 crime was revoked and he was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 582 days already served.
