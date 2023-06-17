CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Gilberto Christopher Garza, 40, of 2818 Briarbreeze in Rosenberg was arrested at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14 for delivery of a controlled substance after police executed a search warrant at 420 E. Jackson. Officers found 18.5 grams of methamphetamine. Processed, Garza was sent to county jail.
Laurie Abigail Partida, 32, of 224 Sims in Wharton was arrested at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14 in the same incident as Garza for possession of a controlled substance. Processed, she too was shipped to county jail.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Elizabeth Garcia Herrera, 51, of 4196 CR 177 in East Bernard surrendered at the county jail at 7:44 a.m. Tuesday, June 13 and was booked in on a warrant for assault causing bodily injury. She stands accused of fighting at Legacy Park, 303 West Loop, on Feb. 11. She posted a $3,000 bond and was released the same day.
Renee Elizabeth Herrera, 29, of 907 Spruce surrendered at the county jail at 7:44 a.m. Tuesday, June 13 and was booked in on a warrant for assault causing bodily injury. She too stands accused of fighting at Legacy Park, 303 West Loop, on Feb. 11. Herrera posted a $3,000 bond and was released the same day.
Devante Keshun Bluntson, 19, 816 College was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14 on Jackson County warrants for criminal trespass at a shelter, family violence causing injury and injury to a child.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Police were called to El Campo Memorial Hospital, 303 Sandy Corner Road, around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14 to meet with a woman who went there after being hurt by an unidentified person.
PROPERTY
An unknown person did about $100 damage to the stereo in a 2009 Honda parked at Oakcrest Apartments, 1415 W. Norris, between 4 and 6:15 p.m. Monday, June 12.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Cody Dwayne Perry, 35, of 9225 Lee Lane in Manvel was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 10:39 a.m. Tuesday, June 13 on a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in excess of 4 grams. The next morning, Llano County warrants for possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams and having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
OTHER
Edward Anthony Bishop, 48, of 732 S. 10th in Aransas Pass was arrested by Wharton PD at 5:40 p.m. Monday, June 12 on a state warrant for failure to pay child support.
