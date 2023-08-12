CITY ARRESTS
PROPERTY
PROPERTY
PROPERTY
Galeleshia Monique Penrice, 29, of 6618 Gwyneth in Wharton was arrested by Wharton police officers at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 on a warrant for forgery and was then transferred to the Wharton County Jail.
Rojolis Solis, 71, of 308 Higbee was arrested at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 on a warrant for theft with an elderly victim (less than $750) when officers stopped his vehicle for a traffic violation in the 100 block of East Fifth. Processed, Solis was sent to county jail.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
A threat was issued against family members in the 400 block of South Mechanic around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Police are investigating the report of a neglected child on Wanda Lane around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9.
PROPERTY
A 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle was stolen from EJ’s Cycle Shop, 101 Ave. I, between noon and 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8. Loss is estimated at $10,000.
A forgery with an elderly victim was reported in the 500 block of Mayfield between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Vandals did an estimated $600 damage to a 2015 Dodge Ram parked at Sutherland’s Lumber Southwest, 1504 N. Mechanic, around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Anthony Deandre Harrell, 30, of 10050 Olverlane Trail in Spring was arrested by deputies at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 on warrants for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and evading arrest with a vehicle.
OTHER
Luis Angel Fernandez Enamorado, 51, of 625 Seminor, Apt. 356, in Houston was booked at 9:37 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 on warrants for violation of motor fuel tax requirements (two counts) and a single count of unlawful use of a criminal instrument. Processed, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
William Gonzalez, 19, of 17710 Royal Palm in Penitas was booked at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 on a warrant for smuggling of persons.
