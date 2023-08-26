CITY ARRESTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Rene Reyes, 19, of 809 W. Jackson was arrested at 4:53 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 for evading arrest with a vehicle, endangering a child/criminal negligence (three counts), evading arrest and warrants for no driver’s license, no insurance, failure to appear – evading arrest with a vehicle and probation violation – being involved in a wreck causing damage to a vehicle.
Police tried to stop Reyes for a traffic violation in the 900 block of South Mechanic, he was arrested in the 700 block of Roth. Children in the vehicle were unharmed. Processed, Reyes was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Angelo Cano, 39, of 212 E. Fifth was served warrants for injury to a child (two counts) and family violence while already at the county jail at 10:41 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23. Jail documents note his address at 1418 Hollowman in Port Lavaca.
Dylan Ray Gonzalez, 20, of 505 Tegner was arrested at 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft of a firearm by officers dispatched to a disturbance at his home. “(He) threatened (the) victim with a firearm and discharged a round into the ceiling of the residence,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said, adding that officers quickly learned the firearm was reported stolen in Harris County. Processed, Gonzalez was taken to county jail later that morning.
OTHER
Felicia Ann Torres, 38, of 7803 Paint in San Antonio was arrested at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 for public intoxication and a Bexar County warrant for trespass at a home or shelter by officers who responded to a screaming woman complaint on the grounds of Speedy Stop, 502 N. Mechanic. Processed, she was shipped to county jail the next morning.
Omar Reyes, 25, of 6073 Hwy. 111 in Midfield was arrested at 12:59 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 on a warrant for selling cigarettes to a minor and violating a promise to appear after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, he paid the municipal court fines and was released before dawn.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Family violence was reported in the 1500 block of Able around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. Minor injuries were reported.
A Pizza Hut delivery driver was robbed around 10:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 when he tried to take food to an address in the 2400 block of Benchmark. Instead, “(he) was assaulted when delivering an order by two males, and the food order was stolen,” Urban said.
About $60 in chicken wings were stolen in a crime that could mean up to 20 years in prison for the perpetrator. Anyone with information should contact police at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or on its P3 app.
Another robbery was reported around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 on the grounds of 7-Eleven, 2403 N. Mechanic, in what is believed to be the end of a domestic dispute. “The suspect assaulted the victim (in the parking lot) and took her phone,” Urban said. Minor injuries were reported.
PROPERTY
An El Campo student athlete reported more than $100 cash stolen from his wallet while it was in the JV locker room at the 600 W. Norris school the morning of Monday, Aug. 22.
Burglars targeted a vehicle parked at Oakcrest Apartments, 1415 W. Norris, between 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 and 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 stealing bathroom products.
A $400 catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 400 block of Ricebird Lane between 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 and 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.
