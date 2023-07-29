Police Blotter

CITY ARRESTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Michael Deshane Johnson Jr., 22, of 204 Highland was arrested at 10:58 a.m. Tuesday, July 25 on warrants for identity theft, theft less than $2,500, criminal mischief less than $750 value and family violence causing injury. Processed, he went to the Wharton County Jail the same day. Johnson had been in jail two days prior on warrants for for unauthorized use of a vehicle, identity theft, family violence with injuries, theft less than $2,500 value, criminal mischief less than $750 value and no driver’s license.
Sierra L’Cole Jones, 24, of 1108 MLK was arrested at 10:03 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 on warrants for fighting (two counts), no driver’s license, violating a promise to appear, expired registration (two counts) and no insurance (two counts). Police found Jones while responding to a disturbance in the 1300 block of South Mechanic. She was referred to municipal court.
OTHER
Hector Alvarez Jr., 55, of 1102 Thrift was arrested at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 for failure to identify – fugitive from justice and warrants for misdemeanor theft and driving while license invalid by officers investigating a suspicious person in the 1300 block of John. Processed, he went to county jail.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
A 21-year-old El Campo woman reported being threatened at her home on Tuesday, July 25. Police are investigating.
A child was harmed in the 400 block of Mockingbird around 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 25. Police are tracking down the person responsible.
PROPERTY
Identity theft was reported on Lenora Lane Monday, July 24.
Blizzy & Blend Smokeshop, 720 N. Mechanic, reported a theft and forgery, around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 26. A small amount of cash and a vape pen were taken.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Raymundo Garcia Guevara, 46, of 1413 Julia was arrested at 12:13 a.m. Monday, July 24 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Abby Anne Rudd, 37, of 3496 CR 571 in West Columbia was arrested by deputies at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday, July 25 for possession of a controlled substance less than 400 grams and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Michael Clayton Winegart, 40, listed as homeless was booked at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, July 25 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance less than 400 grams.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Porshia Delenia Bishop, 37, of 202 Ripple was booked at 9:34 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 on warrants for evading arrest, resisting arrest (two counts) and criminal trespass.
OTHER
Darren Ja Mar Farrow, 18, of 105 Vasa was booked at 7:53 a.m. Monday, July 24 on a Fort Bend county warrant for evading arrest and a state parole violation.
Tyrone Oneil, 43, of 1016 W. Second was arrested at 4:40 p.m. Monday, July 24 for tampering with evidence.
