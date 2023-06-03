CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Marco Acuna Valdez, 40, of 1408 N. Wharton was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Friday, May 26 for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance less than a gram after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 500 block of Merchant. Processed, he was taken to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Reynaldo Lopez-Dominguez, 34, of 607 E. Second was arrested at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, May 27 for driving while intoxicated and no driver’s license by officers investigating a wreck in the 3600 block of the West Loop. Processed, he was driven to county jail later that morning. Once there, he posted $3,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Charles Deshone Goodall, 29, of 208.5 E. Third in El Campo was arrested at 8:18 p.m. Saturday, May 27 on warrants for public intoxication (two charges), failure to appear and possession of a restricted smoking material as well as new charges for possession of a controlled substance less than a gram and possession of marijuana after being stopped for walking in the roadway in the 200 block of West Fifth. Processed, he was given a trip to county jail.
Primitivo Llanes Jr., 50, of 511 Hillje was arrested at 12:11 p.m. Sunday, May 28 on warrants for being a bondsman off bond - possession of a controlled substance (two counts), theft and burglary of a building. He was moved to county jail after processing.
Izaia Xavier Vasquez, 17, of 1403 Lily was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Monday, May 29 for possession of a controlled substance (less than a gram) in a drug free zone, two counts of possession of a controlled substance (less than a gram and less than 28 grams), unlawful carrying of a weapon, public intoxication and being a minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage. An officer patrolling in the 400 block of West Jackson spotted him trying to hide in an alley way and stopped to investigate, discovering the contraband. Processed, Vasquez was shipped to county jail later that morning.
Natalie Denise Gusman, 38, of 305 Ave. E was arrested at 2:11 a.m. Tuesday, May 30 for possession of a controlled substance less than a gram and warrants for no insurance and driving while license invalid after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 200 block of South Mechanic. Processed she was driven to county jail.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Emilio Loredo Jr., 25, of 1489 Flora was arrested at 12:40 a.m. Sunday, May 28 on Webb County warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful use of a criminal instrument and possession of a controlled substance after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 300 block of Tallow. Loredo was transferred to county jail.
Yonari Garcia, 31, of 104 Lakeview Lane was arrested at 12:44 a.m. Sunday, May 28 for no driver’s license, obstruction/retaliation by threat and warrants for two counts of no driver’s license. He was the driver in the vehicle with Loredo. Processed, he was sent to county jail later that morning. He posted $15,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Jose Ignacio Vargas Jaramillo, 24, of 719 Cheryl was arrested at 2:59 a.m. Sunday, May 28 for family violence causing injury after police were dispatched to a disturbance at his home. Processed, police took him to county jail next. Once there, he posted a $3,000 bond and was released the same day.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Police are investigating a report of harassment at Cato Fashions, 3604 West Loop, between 9:30 and 11:46 a.m. Friday, May 26.
An unknown suspect walked into 7-Eleven, 2403 N. Mechanic, around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, May 28, said he had a gun and demanded money from the clerk. The money was handed over, police say. No weapon was ever shown. Anyone with any information about who may be responsible should contact police at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or through its P3 app.
A burglar kicked open the door of a home in the 1100 block of Alvin around 11 p.m. Sunday, May 28 and harmed a woman inside. A cellphone was stolen.
PROPERTY
Credit or debit card abuse was reported in the 500 block of Mayfield sometime between April 21 and 26. Loss exceeds $2,000.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 2400 block of East Jackson at 10:50 p.m. Friday, May 26. A street sign and Nissan sedan were damaged. Loss was not available.
Burglars opened an unlocked door on the field house at Rotary Park, 1211 E. Jackson between 11 p.m. Friday, May 26 and noon Saturday, May 27. A fire extinguisher was discharged, but nothing was stolen.
A robbery was reported at Zip In Zip Out, 1414 Palacios, just before 1 a.m. Sunday, May 28. Money was stolen. Additional details were not available as of press time.
A light bar was stolen by a shoplifter at Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, May 28. Loss exceeds $100.
A 2009 smart car sustained about $2,000 damage in a hit-and-run in the 500 block of West Monseratte between 9:30 and 10:50 p.m. Monday, May 29.
A 2007 Dodge was stolen from the grounds of Speedy Stop, 502 N. Mechanic, around 11 p.m. Monday, May 29. Loss is estimated at $3,000.
Vandals damaged walls inside a piece of rental property in the 2100 block of North Mechanic around 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 30. Damage is estimated at $3,000.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Dylan Ray Gonzalez, 20, of 505 Tegner was booked at 10:20 p.m. Friday, May 26 on warrants for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, assault of a pregnant person, criminal mischief less than $2,500 value and interfering with a request for emergency assistance. Processed, he posted $25,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Linda Rodriguez Martinez, 48, of 223 Spencer in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 2:59 a.m. Tuesday, May 30 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
PROPERTY
Jamel Lavonte Henderson, 25, of 810 CR 257 in Egypt was booked at 7:16 a.m. Thursday, May 25 on a warrant for home burglary. Processed, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
Kevin Eugene Repka, 52, of 513 Main in Louise was booked at 6:05 p.m. Thursday, May 25 on warrants for theft with a previous conviction.
Luis Angel Fernandez-Dominguez, 30, of Greenpoint Area in Houston was arrested by WCSO at 11:08 p.m. Saturday, May 27 for identity theft. Processed, he posted a $12,000 bond and was released Monday, May 29.
Darren Ja Mari Farrow, 18, of 105 Vasa was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Sunday, May 28 for vehicle burglary.
OTHER
Jenna Renee Webb, 30, of 301 S. Wharton was arrested at 4:14 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 for evading arrest.
Laticia Cardwell, 36, of 85 Lakeview was booked at 8:22 p.m. Sunday, May 28 for contempt of court: disobedience of a court order. Processed, she posted a $418 bond and was released the next day.
