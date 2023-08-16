CITY ARRESTS
DRUGS, ALCOHOL
Richard Perry Keller, 29, of 609 Dorothy was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 for possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia along with warrants for driving while license invalid (two counts), no insurance, possession of a restricted smoking material, probation violation evading arrest with a vehicle and, from Colorado County, failure to appear – possession of a controlled substance less than a gram. Officers walking through Zip In Zip Out, 1414 Palacios, recognized Keller from a previous encounter. Arrested, he was shipped to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Upon arrival, a warrant for evading arrest with a previous conviction was served against him.
Rudin Sanchez Garcia, 23, of 306 W. Alfred was arrested at 3:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 for driving while intoxicated and no driver’s license along with warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and, from Wharton County, bond forfeiture – possession of marijuana. Garcia was stopped for a traffic violation in the 100 block of South Washington. Processed, he was driven to county jail the next day. Once there, a warrant for marijuana possession was served against him.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
William Jordan Garcia, 20, of 1465 Ruth was arrested at 2:23 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 on warrants for assault causing injury, no driver’s license, violating a promise to appear and two counts of speeding. Garcia was stopped for a traffic violation on West Second. Processed, he was moved to county jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $7,000 bond and was released the same day.
A teenager was arrested for family violence with injuries in the 400 block of Bluebonnet Lane around 3 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24. The child was referred to juvenile authorities.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Police are investigating the report of a protective order being violated in the 400 block of West Norris between July 24 and 31. More than $1,000 cash was stolen and $500 in jewelry during the same incident.
PROPERTY
A forgery was reported at Quick N Easy No. 1, 703 E. Second, between April 11 and May 39. The crime, just reported Aug. 10, involved an assortment of checks.
More than $750 in baby formula was stolen from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, on Aug. 8 by a band of people who appeared to be working together.
Vandals damaged a soap dispenser and toilet seat at Friendship Park, 100 Friendship Dr., between Aug. 9 and 10. Loss is less than $100.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 100 block of West Alfred around 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug, 10. Two vehicles sustained an unspecified amount of damage.
About $100 cash was stolen from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, between 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 and noon Saturday, Aug. 12.
More than $750 in Olay products were stolen from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 12, possibly by a band of people working together.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
DRUGS, ALCOHOL
Rudy Melchor Jr., 36, of 305 Pearl in Louise was arrested by deputies at 12:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 for possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and having a drug test falsification device. Processed, he posted $3,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Miguel Andreas Morales, 19, of 2121 S. 30th in McAllen was arrested by the Wharton County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office for possession of a controlled substance less than 200 grams and money laundering less than $30,000. Processed, he posted $28,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Bernard Lopez, 48, of 1004 College, No. 32, in East Bernard was arrested by WCSO at 11:40 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the next day.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Edward Chapa Jr., 32, of 4601 CR 216 in East Bernard was arrested by deputies at 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 for family violence, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
