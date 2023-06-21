CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Trinity Madison Rodriguez, 19, of 1912 Wayne was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Sunday, June 18 for possession of marijuana in a drug free zone after police discovered her in Willie Bell Park, 720 W. Second, after hours. Processed, she was sent to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Once there, she posted a $2,000 bond and was released the same day.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Thomas Abisai Contreras, 28, of 510 Lundy was arrested at 12:26 a.m. Saturday, June 17 for family violence causing injury by police dispatched to a disturbance at his home. Minor injuries were reported. Processed, Contreras was shipped to county jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $3,000 bond and was released the same day.
Cristal Paniagua, 26, of 510 Lundy was arrested at 12:26 a.m. Saturday, June 17 for family violence causing injury in the same incident as Contreras. Processed, she was not sent to county jail. Instead, Paniagua was released for medical care.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Police are investigating the report of an assault in the 700 block of Merchant sometime after 8 a.m. Friday, June 16.
A disturbance was reported in the 3300 block of Myatt Lane around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17.
Another disturbance had police racing to the 2500 block of Benchmark. This one took place around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, June 17. No injuries were reported.
PROPERTY
An estimated $3,000 was stolen at Speedy Stop, 502 N. Mechanic, around 9 a.m. Friday, June 16. Additional details were not available as of press time.
Burglars walked through an unlocked back door in the 400 block of East Strand sometime between 9 p.m. Sunday, June 18 and 1 a.m. Monday, June 19. More than $1,000 in cash was stolen.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Jordan Jolene Gonzalez, 20, of 212 Central was booked at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, June 15 on warrants for possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams and hindering apprehension. Processed, she posted $20,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Daiman Paz, 33, of 2040 Greehouse Road in Houston was booked at 9:29 p.m. Thursday, June 15 for unlawful use of a criminal instrument and possession of drug paraphernalia. Processed, he posted $15,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Mari Carla Suarez, 22, of 2040 Green House in Houston was arrested at 9:29 p.m. Thursday, June 15 for unlawful use of a criminal instrument and possession of drug paraphernalia. Processed, she posted $10,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Justin Ryan Breedlove, 40, of 5391 E. River View in Robstown was booked at 9:43 a.m. Thursday, June 15 on a Wharton County warrant for indecency with a child - sexual contact and Hidalgo County warrants for driving while intoxicated and being involved in a hit-and-run.
Linda Angelita Guerra, 31, of 1185 Olivia, Apt. 23, was booked at 6:23 a.m. Thursday, June 15 on warrants for deadly conduct and disorderly conduct - displaying or discharging a firearm. Processed, she posted $10,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Jerome Clayton Sanford Jr., 19, of 14722 Cypress Creek Landing in Houston was booked at 9:50 a.m. Thursday, June 15 on warrants for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 12 counts of deadly conduct (shooting at a person) and a single count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Alley Jane Smart, 17, of 1005 Knox Lane in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 3:44 p.m. Thursday, June 15 for family violence causing injury. Processed, she posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Dustin Ryan York, 19, of 78 Wanda Lane was booked at 8:57 a.m. Friday, June 16 on warrants for forgery and deadly conduct - shooting at someone. Charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams, resisting arrest and failure to identify also were levied against him.
PROPERTY
Jamel Lavonte Henderson, 25, of 810 CR 257 in Egypt was booked at 9:57 p.m. Friday, June 15 on warrants for criminal mischief to a livestock or game fence less than $2,500, no driver’s license (two counts), violating a promise to appear (two counts), speeding and no insurance. Processed, he posted $9,500 in bonds and was released Sunday, June 17.
OTHER
Brandon Wayne Stephens, 30, of 203 Mayfield was booked at 12:27 p.m. Thursday, June 15 on a parole violation.
