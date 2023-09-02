CITY ARRESTS
DRUGS, ALCOHOL
Charles Deshone Goodall, 29, of 208.5 E. Third was arrested at 12:19 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 for tampering with evidence, evading arrest with a previous conviction, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia along with two warrants for being a bondsman off bond – possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
An El Campo police officer spotted Goodall walking in the roadway in the 500 block of West First and attempted to interview him. A struggle ensued.
Processed, Goodall was transported to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Luis Jaramillo-Rameriz, 36, of 316 W. Second was arreted at 8:21 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 on warrants for no driver’s license (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a promise to appear by officers dispatched to a disturbance in the 2800 block of North Mechanic. The case was referred to municipal court.
Cierra Marie Ibarra, 22, of 1185 Olivia was arrested at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 on warrants for violating a promise to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia. She too was referred to city court.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Davontey Delover Simmons, 29, of 207 S. Washington was arrested 6:38 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 for assault family violence by officers dispatched to his home. Processed, he was shipped to county jail.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Police are investigating the report of a threat issued in the 1500 block of Charlie sometime around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.
PROPERTY
A forgery was reported at the Wharton County Annex, 605 E. Calhoun, on Aug. 30.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
DRUGS, ALCOHOL
Jose Enriquez Garcia, 40, of 607 Cheryl was booked at 12:22 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 on Bee County warrants for possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams, bail jumping and felony failure to appear, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana.
Mauricio Hernandez, 23, of 1022 W. Second was arrested by deputies for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Barry Glenn Dunlap, 44, of 106 Callis in Ganado was arrested at 1:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.
Christian Allen Grube, 17, of 10780 FM 441 South was arrested by deputies at 8:58 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 for being in possession of a controlled substance less than a gram in a drug-free zone.
PROPERTY
Elder Garcia, 32, of 704 Divide was booked at 7:44 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1 for being involved in an accident causing damage to a vehicle.
Richard Allen Montalvo, 30, of 1109 Otell was booked at 8:55 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1 for criminal mischief less than $2,500 in value.
