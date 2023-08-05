CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Leroy Bray Hudlin III, 22, of 1610 S. Mechanic was arrested at 10:21 p.m. Monday, July 31 for possession of a controlled substance more than 200 grams and on warrants for no driver’s license and two counts of violating a promise to appear. Police stopped Hudlin for a traffic violation at West Fifth and Tegner. Processed, he was shipped to the Wharton County Jail.
Joseph Lupe Morin, 58, of 902 Cotton was arrested at 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 on a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for probation violation – driving while intoxicated after police found his vehicle stopped on the railroad tracks in the 100 block of South Washington. Processed, he was driven to county jail the next day.
Carlos Alvarado, 28, of 2111 West in Wharton was arrested at 5:51 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia by police investigating a minor wreck on South Wharton at North Blue Creek. Processed, Alvarado was referred to municipal court where he paid a fine and was released later that day.
Jessica Marie Gonzales-Rosales, 37, of 403 B Mockingbird Lane was arrested at 7:12 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than a gram, three counts of possession of a dangerous drug and a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for being a bondsman off bond - possession of a controlled substance. Officers found her while looking for suspects in a disturbance involving vehicles on U.S. 59. Processed, she was taken to county jail the next day.
Ashley Marie Cordero, 20, of 1201 Kingston in Wharton was arrested at 2:42 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 for driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol by officers sent to investigate a disturbance in the 200 block of West Watt. Processed, her next trip was to county jail later that morning.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Kevin Shibu, 23, of 402 W. Jackson was arrested at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 for unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana after being stopped for a vehicle violation in the 100 block of West Second. Processed, he was taken to county jail the next morning.
PROPERTY
Kevin Michael Sosa, 36, of 1182 CR 479 was booked directly into the county jail at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 on a warrant for forgery.
Jamel Lavonte Henderson, 25, of 810 CR 257 in Eagle Lake for criminal mischief in excess of $2,500 in value. He stands accused of tampering with a sprinkler head while being held in a city jail cell. Henderson was transferred to county jail. City officials are still working on determining the extent of damages.
OTHER
Miguel Gonzales Jr., 34, of 1316 Jennie was arrested at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 for evading arrest with a vehicle and a parole violation by police hunting vehicles involved in a disturbance rolling down U.S. 59. Processed, he was taken to county jail the next morning. Once there, warrants for four counts of possession of a controlled substance (two in excess of 200 grams and two less than a gram) were added to the charges.
A 22-year-old El Campo man was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 on warrants for remaining in a city park after it was closed, violating a promise to appear and walking on the wrong side of the road. He was referred to municipal court.
CITY INCIDENTS
PROPERTY
Police are investigating a report of theft, likely by an employee, at Pinchers Boiling Pot, 23324 U.S. 59, sometime around July 23. No information is available yet on what was stolen.
H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, reported a shoplifter taking more than $100 in items around 1 p.m. Saturday, July 29.
Burglars targeted a vehicle in the 1200 block of Quail Hollow around 3 a.m. Monday, July 31. No information is available on what was stolen.
A hit-and-run was reported at Midcoast Pharmacy Midtown, 1201 N. Mechanic, around noon Monday, July 31. A 2020 Ford sustained about $2,300 damage to its passenger side door.
A wallet and its contents were stolen on the grounds of El Campo Village, 1185 Olivia around 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 31. Loss exceeds $200.
A 2019 Ford Expedition, two firearms (a S&W .38 and a Glock) and a purse and its contents were stolen from the 1000 block of College around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1. The guns were valued at slightly less than $900. Additional information was not available as of press time.
Identity theft was reported in the 300 block of Delbur and in the 700 block of Louise on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Michael Ray Casiano, 50, of 31820 Post Oak Trail in Boerne was booked at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 on warrants for two counts of possession of a controlled substance in excess of 200 grams.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Jermiah Jones Musquiz, 18, of 264 Plum Circle in Lake Jackson was arrested at 4:41 p.m. Sunday, July 30 for terroristic threat of a family/household. He posted a $5,000 bond and was released the next day.
OTHER
Angelita Hernandez, 30, of 103 Audrey in Weslaco was booked at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 for smuggling of persons. Processed, she posted a $10,000 bond and was released the next day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.