Court Reports

Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
July Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Pablo Deluna, 44, of 204 Ave. I in El Campo for family violence on March 5. He allegedly choked a woman.
• Chelsea Fontenot, 33, of 1516 Bay Area Blvd., Apt. 7-D, in Houston for possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on May 15. She allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine and stole a person’s vehicle.
Fontenot has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on March 25, 2014, and attempted evading with a vehicle on Nov. 17, 2016, both in Galveston County.
• Michael Anthony Hebert, 42, of 507 Dunlap in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance less than a gram and tampering with evidence on April 22. He allegedly had less than a gram of MDMA and attempted to destroy what appeared to be marijuana in an effort to impair a police investigation.
• Pedro Luis Hildago, 22, of 805 Hayden in El Campo for unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material on April 13. He stands accused of posting nude photos of a woman to social media without her consent.
• Adam Scott Hunt, 30, of 513 E. Caney in Wharton for evading arrest with a vehicle, unlawful use of a criminal instrument and two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 24. He stands accused of fleeing from a state trooper in a vehicle with a concealed plastic container attached to it.
Inside that container, law enforcers found less than 4 grams of MDMA and less than 200 grams of methamphetamine.
Hunt has a prior felony conviction for burglary of a building on Dec. 3, 2015 in Newton County.
• Tyamber Denessa Lane, 29, of 263 Sage Lane in Sealy for possession of a controlled substance less than a gram. She allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine on May 3.
The grand jury also indicted Lane for possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility. She stands accused of having cocaine in the Wharton County Jail on May 4.
• Arturo Exsol Laparra, 21 of 524 E. Peter in Edinburg for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on April 29. He stands accused of having less than 400 grams each of THC oil and psilocybin, a psychedelic compound.
• Michael Patrick Lede Jr., 47, of 415 E. Caney, Apt. B, in Wharton for criminal mischief. He allegedly damaged power supply lines by attaching jumper cables between the main line and a power box. Damage was less than $30,000.
Lede has prior felony convictions for unauthorized use of a vehicle on Nov. 16, 2001, and possession of a controlled substance on March 21, 2017, both in Wharton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.