Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
September Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Carlos Xavier Aguilar, 23, of 802 Grace in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on May 13. He allegedly had less than 400 grams of THC oil on May 13.
• David Jeriah Alejo, 18, of 304 Lundy in El Campo for possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance less than a gram on May 22. He allegedly had less than a gram of THC oil while incarcerated in the El Campo Police Department Holding Facility.
• Ramon Deon Bailey, 45, of 521 Blackshear in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on June 6. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine within 1,000 feet of an unspecified playground.
• Keithley Desmond Bridgewater, 24, of 6033 Garth, No. 257, in Baytown for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on June 7. Convicted of marijuana possession on Nov. 19, 2021 in Harris County, Bridgewater was prohibited from having a firearm anywhere other than his home.
• Alan Castorena, 31, of 308 Higbee in El Campo for family violence on May 13. He allegedly choked a woman.
Castorena has a prior felony conviction for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Jan. 14, 2020 in Victoria County.
• James Martin Cerrillo, 30, of 1820 Red River, No. 603, in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on June 23. He allegedly had less than a gram of PCP.
• Christian Marlowe Clements, 57, of 1120 CR 312 in Louise for possession of a controlled substance on May 10. He allegedly had less than 4 grams of methamphetamine.
Clements has prior felony convictions for theft on May 24, 2006 and tampering with evidence on Sept. 29, 2020, both in Wharton County.
• Paulino Martin Covarrubias, 55, of 11329 Hwy. 60 for failure to register as a sex offender. Convicted of kidnapping, he allegedly failed to report a change of address as required.
• Jarvas Richard Cunningham, 51, of 4405 N. Navarro, No. 505, in Victoria for theft less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on March 21. He allegedly stole two vacuums and a car battery, but faces felony punishment as a result of prior bad acts.
Cunningham was convicted of theft on April 26, 1994 and Feb. 15, both in Wharton County.
• Leslie Ann De Los Santos, 40, of 509 Fannin in Richmond for possession of a controlled substance on June 12. She allegedly had less than 4 grams of cocaine.
• Jeremy Marquis Earls, 26, of 1415 W. Norris in El Campo for theft less than $30,000 with two or more previous convictions on March 1. He allegedly stole less than $30,000 cash.
• Jessie Jerome Ephran, 57, of 715 Mattie in Wharton for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver less than 4 grams (one count) and less than 400 grams (two counts) on June 1.
He allegedly had less than 5 pounds of marijuana, 4 grams of crack cocaine and 400 grams of ecstasy and THC oil.
• Carlos Alfredo Esparza-Mousivais, 29, listed as homeless in Eagle Lake, for deadly contact on May 14. He allegedly discharged a firearm in the direction of the El Campo Inn, 25010 U.S. 59 in El Campo.
• Oscar Augustine Estrada, 33, of 177 CR 373 in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on June 24. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Luis Angel Fernandez-Dominguez, 30, of the Greenspoint area in Houston for identity theft on May 27.
• Ali Salvador Fernandez-Merino, 24, of 5320 Blanco, No. 1701, in San Antonio for possession of a controlled substance on June 11. He allegedly had less than 200 grams of methamphetamine.
• Joel Ryan Flores, 19, of 802 Grace in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on May 21 and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on May 11. He allegedly had less than a gram of THC oil on May 21, and used a firearm to hit a victim over the head.
• Mariah De’Asia Ford, 17, of 4408 Hiram Brandon, No. 25, in Bay City for home burglary on April 9. He allegedly broke into a home with the intention of committing an assault.
