CITY ARRESTS
DRUGS, ALCOHOL
Little Joe Solis, 38, of 514 Roth was arrested at 11:03 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 for driving while intoxicated second offense after being stopped in the 1700 block of South Mechanic. Processed, he was driven to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, he posted $3,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Johnathon Andrew Rivera, 22, of 809 Hayden was arrested at 7:20 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8 on a warrant for sexual assault of a child. He was transported to county jail the next morning. Once there, he posted a $50,000 bond and was released the same day.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Police are investigating a report of a protective order being violated via email/social media. The report was filed at the police station.
PROPERTY
A crook or gang of thieves forced open the front door of Dollar General, 1501 N. Mechanic, around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, but may not have been able to make off with any ill-gotten goods. No items were listed as stolen. Damage to the lock was estimated at $500. If you saw anything odd near that area around that time, contact the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or via its P3 app.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
DRUGS, ALCOHOL
Sherlrika Nicole McClain, 32, of 1314 Ella was booked at 3:49 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 on warrants for two counts of possession of a controlled substance (one less than 4 grams and one less than 200 grams).
Ahmed Abbas Jafry, 19, of 802 Spring Mist Court in Sugar Land was arrested by deputies at 3:26 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance (one less than 400 grams and one less than 4 grams). Processed, he posted $40,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Ryan Ngo, 19, of 12100 Hwy. 6 South, Apt. 2303, in Sugar Land was arrested by WCSO at 3:26 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 for possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the next day.
Christopher Alexander Oviedo, 17, of 1004 Delta, Apt. 1, in East Bernard was arrested by deputies at 1:23 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8 for tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted $11,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Roger Allen Churan Jr., 30, of 2801 Plantation in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 10:29 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 for possession of a controlled substance less than 200 grams, resisting arrest and possession of a dangerous drug.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Richard Wayne Carpenter Jr., 35, of 3902 FM 1299 was booked at 7:38 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 on warrants for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as well as three City of Wharton misdemeanors. Processed, he posted $90,750 in bonds and was released the same day.
Joquisha Mone Malone, 36, of 12182 Hunting Briar in Houston was booked at 4:06 p.m. Saturday, April 9 on a warrant for arson. Processed, he posted a $30,000 bond and was released the next day.
PROPERTY
Andrea Gaona, 29, of 917 N. Liberty was booked at 7:53 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 on a warrant for theft less than $100 value with a previous conviction. Processed, she posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
OTHER
Lebron Stretcheny Bellard, 53, of 1541 Thrift was booked at 5:52 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 on a warrant for a parole violation.
