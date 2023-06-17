Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
June Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Manuel Jaramillo, 19, of 1306 Fred in El Campo for two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals on Feb. 15. He stands accused of leaving two dogs on a lead or chain without providing the animals with food, water or shelter.
• Levi Joseph Marek, 17, of 991 CR 471 in Palacios for forgery on April 7. He allegedly tried to pass a counterfeit $100 bill.
• Melanie Marie Martinez, 21, of 515 Pecan Valley in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on April 17. She allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine.
• Stephanie Ann Martinez, 55, of 511 W. Hugo in Yoakum for possession of a controlled substance on March 23. She allegedly had less than 4 grams of methamphetamine.
• Samuel Benjamin Melendez, 44, of 2711 CR 166 in Wharton for indecency with a child by contact on March 7.
• Adrian Jacob Moreno, 17, of 1403 Lilly in El Campo for theft of a firearm on April 6.
• Shayla Perla Swanson Ortiz, 27, of 3316 Garza in Penitas for smuggling of persons (two) on April 3.
• Marcus Allen Osborne, 25, of 1818 N. Mechanic, No. 23, in El Campo for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury on May 6. He allegedly used his fist to hit a woman, breaking her wrist.
• Mackenzie Renee Patterson, 19, of 1527 N. Richmond in Wharton for theft of a firearm on Feb. 23.
• Silvestre Rojas Rangel, 51, of 808 Hayden in El Campo for two counts of indecency with a child and a single count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, involving two separate children, on May 23, 2020.
• Ismael Garcia Reyna, 41, of 1014 E. Calhoun, Apt. 12, in El Campo for hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon on March 19. He stands accused of using his vehicle to interfere with a police pursuit of a wanted felon.
• Lucia Reyna, 37, of 1014 E. Calhoun, Apt. 12, in El Campo for hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon on March 19. She stands accused of using her vehicle to interfere with a police pursuit of a wanted felon.
• Michael Reyna, 20, of 1014 E. Calhoun, Apt. 12, in El Campo for evading arrest with a vehicle and tampering with evidence on March 19. He stands accused of fleeing police and trying to conceal/destroy an unknown object during the pursuit.
• Michael Duane Reynolds, 33, of 310 University, No. 221, in Wharton for vehicle burglary with two or more previous convictions on Jan. 7.
• Melvin Keith Robinson, 34, of 1808 FM 102 in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance and endangering a child on March 11. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of MDMA where a child could gain access to it.
• Axel Rodriguez-Montes, 18, of 905 Franklin in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on April 19. He allegedly had less than a gram of THC oil within 1,000 feet of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris.
• Russell Rene Sanchez, 32, of 121 Sierra in East Bernard for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Feb. 21. Convicted of driving while intoxicated third or more offense on July 15, 2014, Sanchez is currently not allowed to have a firearm.
• Davontey Delover Simmons, 29, of 713 College in El Campo for family violence - choking on March 8.
