Court Reports – Indictments

Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
August Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Isabel Sanchez-Fierro, 22, of 10110 Forum West in Houston for possession of a controlled substance. She allegedly had less than a gram of THC oil.
• Arthur Saucedo Jr., 20, of 1112 Thrift in El Campo for two counts of robbery on May 28. He allegedly put two men in fear of death while stealing from them.
Saucedo was also indicted for family violence (choking) and assault of a pregnant person on May 24. The indictment accuses him of “striking her multiple times in the stomach with a closed fist.”
• Seth Antonio Saucedo, 19, of 1112 Thrift in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on May 17. He allegedly had less than 4 grams of THC oil.
• Leroy Scarlett, 18, of 518 N. Rusk in Wharton for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on June 30. He allegedly fired shots at two people.
• Madisyn Desiree Scarlett, 24, of 1005 Farenthold in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on May 13. She allegedly had less than a gram of THC oil.
• Hosea Rashid Small, 39, of 310 University, Apt. 210, in Wharton for forgery with a elderly victim on Oct. 24, 2022. He allegedly forged a $225 check using an elderly woman’s account.
• Timmie Lynn Smith, 61, of 2100 N. Fourth in Crockett for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on May 28.
Smith has three prior misdemeanor DWI convictions, one each in Travis, Brazos and Montgomery counties and a felony conviction on May 5, 2011 in Victoria County.
• James Lloyd Sparks, 71, of 1010 Empire in El Campo for evading arrest with a vehicle on May 18.
Sparks has a prior felony conviction for theft in Matagorda County on April 7, 2011.
• Harvey Joe Stokes, 64, of 501 Kearney in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on June 6. He allegedly used a lawn mower to attack a woman.
Stokes has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 16, 1995, and evading arrest with a vehicle on Feb. 23, 2010, both in Wharton County.
• Mari Carla Suarez, 22, of 2040 Greenhouse, No. 1412, in Houston for unlawful use of a criminal instrument on June 15. She allegedly had a credit card skimmer.
• Jesus Alfonso Tellez, 29, of 1415 E. Jackson in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance and cruelty to animals on May 19. He allegedly had less than a gram of THC oil and cut a dog’s throat on that day.
• Timothy Lee Thompson, 29, of 713 Merchant in El Campo for reckless injury to a child on June 16. He allegedly broke seven of a child’s bones over the course of several weeks.
Thompson has prior felony convictions for home burglary (two counts), arson intending to damage a place of worship and criminal mischief (two counts) on Jan. 22, 2015, all in Matagorda County.
• Araceli Trevino, 51, of 4508 Hwy. 83 in Roma for unauthorized use of a vehicle on June 6.
• Marco Acuna Valdez, 41, of 1408 Wharton (not noted if north or south) in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on May 26. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine.
• Izaia Xavier Vasquez, 18, of 1403 Lilly in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance (two counts) on May 29. He stands accused of having less than a gram of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of Alamo Park, 100 Alamo in El Campo, a drug free zone; and less than a gram of THC oil.
• Michael Eugene Vecera, 53, of 509 Dan in East Bernard for family violence on Feb. 19. He allegedly choked a woman.
• Alexey Ramirez Vega, 36, of 7222 Bellerive in Houston for tampering with evidence and credit card abuse on June 1. He allegedly had another person’s fuel card which he tried to hide from police.
• David Velasquez, 41, of 507 CR 356 in Louise for family violence and home burglary on May 28. He allegedly broke into a home and choked a woman.
• Xavier Guy Wilkerson, 19, of 1018 Bernard Meadows in East Bernard for possession of a controlled substance on June 30. He allegedly had less than 4 grams of THC oil.
• Dustin Ryan York, 19, of 78 Wanda in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on June 15. He allegedly had less than 4 grams of cocaine.
