Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• James Thadtus Bankston, listed as a junior in some records, 54, of 3110 CR 269 in Eagle Lake for two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 200 grams. He was sentenced to five years in prison for the Oct. 11, 2021 crimes with credit for 59 days already served.
• Cordero Malcom Bentancur, 31, of 2902 CR 166 in Wharton for two counts of bail jumping. He was sentenced to three years in prison for the July 26, 2019 crime with credit for 1,401 days already served.
• Alejandro Bermea, 29, of 1687 FM 1160 in Louise for attempted tampering with evidence. He was sentenced to 439 days in county jail for the Sept. 1, 2022 offense. He received credit for the full time already served.
• Brandon Lee Bowsier, 36, of 525 E. Caney, Apt. E, in Wharton for criminal trespass at a home, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on one year deferred probation for the Jan. 28, 2021 crime.
The judge also ordered Bowsier to take an anger management course, to perform 30 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Bowsier if he is able to complete all terms.
• Leonard Cavins, 41, of 2502 Azalea in Galveston for possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was placed on eight years probation for the Oct. 9, 2021 crimes.
The judge also ordered Cavins to take a drug offender education program, perform 400 hours community service and pay a $1,500 fine. Cavins was ordered to forfeit the weapon he was found with when arrested.
• Garland Dwain Cavit, 58, whose home is listed at the El Campo Inn, 25010 U.S. 59 in El Campo, for failing to register as a sex offender on Aug. 5, 2021. He was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for 117 days already served.
• Marco Cedillo-Ozuna, 33, of 223 Palestine in Houston for theft less than $30,000 in value. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the Jan. 9, 2020 offense.
The judge also ordered Cedillo to perform 100 hours community service, take an anti-theft course and pay a $1,000 fine.
• Cassandra Rene Frazier, 34, of 12605 Pegasus in Willis for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was placed on four years deferred probation for the Dec. 12, 2022 infraction.
The judge also ordered Frazier to take parenting classes, under go a mental health evaluation and counseling as well as pay a $1,000 fine.
• Rene Gonzales Jr., 43, of 304 Palm in El Campo for unauthorized use of a vehicle on Aug. 5, 2022 and possession of a controlled substance less than a gram on Jan. 18, 2022. He was placed on three years probation on the grounds he serve 79 days in county jail.
The judge ordered Gonzales to pay a $500 fine, perform 150 hours community service and pay $300 restitution.
Gonzales received credit for the full jail time already served.
• James Ivan Graham, 46, of 501 Texas, Apt. C, in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance less than 200 grams. He was sentenced to three years in prison for the April 16, 2022 offense with credit for 305 days already served.
• Lisa Marie Grubaugh, 46, of 403 Wilkes Road in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance less than a gram on May 7. She was sentenced to 36 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
Grubaugh’s probation for possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 16, 2022 was revoked and she was sentenced to 111 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Javier Martinez, 32, of 682 CR 313 in Louise for assault of a public servant on Aug. 21, 2022. Martinez hit a jailer who was escorting him back to his cell.
The judge sentenced Martinez to five years in prison with credit for 304 days already served.
Martinez was also found to be guilty of robbery on July 13, 2021 and was sentenced to a concurrent five years in prison with credit for 627 days already served.
• Richard Paul Montano, 54, of 13235 Nimitz, No. 32, of Houston for possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams (two counts) and less than 200 grams on Oct. 9, 2021. He was placed on five years deferred probation and ordered to take a drug offender’s education course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.