Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Pete Arriaga Jr., 34, of 1215 Armadillo Road in Rosenberg for evading arrest, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on two years deferred probation for the March 10, 2022 offense. The judge also ordered Arriaga to attend a drug offenders education program, perform 80 hours community service, pay a $500 fine and $60 of bond fees in arrears.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Arriaga if he is able to complete all terms.
• Jayden Bonafico Barefield, 29, of 107 W. Crews in Karnes City for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person. He was sentenced to two years in prison for the Nov. 6, 2020 crime with credit for 391 days already served.
• Bernard Larue Barnes, 28, of 950 CR 479 in El Campo for family violence - choking. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the April 5, 2022 action.
The judge also ordered Barnes to take an anger management program, avoid all contact with his victim, perform 100 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
• Carla Jean Bourn, 29, of 1004 Cross in Smackover, Ark., for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on April 24. She was sentenced to 14 days in county jail with credit for the full time served.
• Cory Wayne Brooks, 41, of 1411 Bernie in Rosenberg for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance more than 4 grams. He was placed on 10 years deferred probation for the Dec. 8, 2022 crime on the condition he serve 152 days in county jail.
Brooks was also ordered to perform 200 hours community service, take drug evaluation and anti-theft classes and pay a $600 fine.
He received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Fabian Cardoza Jr., 29, of 913 E. Calhoun in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance in excess of 4 grams on April 23, 2021. He was placed on two years deferred probation, was fined $500, ordered to perform 100 hours community service and take a batterers’ intervention/prevention program.
• John Dylan Comparetto, 30, of 7525 Beard in Needville for evading arrest with a vehicle on May 10, 2022. The judge placed Comparetto on five years deferred probation, levied a $1,000 fine, ordered him to perform 200 hours community service and to forfeit his weapon.
Comparetto also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance on the same day and received a concurrent deferred probation sentence.
• Erskine Delvon Davis, 31, of 452 CR 415 in Markham for possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams. He was placed on six years probation on the grounds he served 233 days in county jail for the Nov. 27, 2019 offense.
Davis, who received credit for the full time already served, was ordered to take alcohol/drug classes.
• Floyd Dewayne Evans, 40, of 1520 Barfield Road, Apt. 701, in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Aug. 20, 2021. He used a knife to cut a man. Evans was sent to prison for five years with credit for 627 days already served.
Evans also pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing injury, a Class A misdemeanor, on Dec. 3, 2021. He was sentenced to 365 days in county jail for fighting with two jailers and got credit for the full time already served.
• Lawrence Garcia Jr., 31, of 719 FM 960 in Glen Flora for abandoning or endangering a child. He was placed on four years probation for the Jan. 6, 2022 crime.
The judge also ordered Garcia to take parenting classes, to perform 200 hours community service, pay a $500 fine and $130 in bond fees in arrears.
• Harold James Hunter, 31, of 7806 Vincik Elhert Blvd. in Rosenberg for possession of a controlled substance in excess of 4 grams. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the May 14, 2022 crime.
The judge also ordered Hunter to perform 150 hours community service, pay a $1,000 fine, $180 restitution and $662 in bond fees in arrears; and forfeit any weapons associated with other misdemeanor crimes.
