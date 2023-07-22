Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• James Bradley Sanders, 33, of 520 Holly Lane in Victoria for possession of a controlled substance less than a gram. He was sentenced to two years in prison for the July 18, 2021 crime with credit for 262 days already served.
• Steven Dwayne Sedillo, 57, of 415 Kinkaid in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance less than a gram. He was sentenced to three years in prison for the Aug. 23, 2022 offense with credit for three days served.
• William Michael Shaffer, 41, of 5543 Ave. G in Sheridan for possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the May 28, 2022 crime with credit for 306 days already served.
• Stephanie Cheyenne Thomas, 19, of 111 Canvasback Lane in Rockport for possession of a controlled substance less than a gram. She was placed on three years deferred probation for the Feb. 7 offense. The judge also fined Thomas $500 and ordered her to perform 100 hours community service.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Thomas if she is able to complete all terms.
• Breana Lee Torres, 21, of 1615 Keith Harrow in Houston for two counts of abandoning or endangering a child. She was placed on four years deferred probation for the Sept. 21, 2021 incident.
The judge also fined Torres $500, ordered her to perform 120 hours community service and take parenting classes.
• Eric Oneal Williams, 30, of 302 CR 255 in Egypt for evading arrest with a vehicle on April 7, 2020. He was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for 70 days.
REVOCATIONS
• Patrick Adam Escamilla, 30, of 311 Oscar in El Campo for injury to a child on March 14, 2018. His conviction was adjudicated and he was sentenced to nine months in state jail with credit for 102 days already served.
Escamilla’s probation for criminal mischief less than $30,000 in value on July 27, 2020 and theft less than $2,500 value with two or more previous convictions on June 7, 2021 were adjudicated as well and he received a concurrent nine-month jail sentence.
• Leonard William Herring, 41, of 110 Oak in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance less than a gram. His probation for the Sept. 1, 2021 crime was revoked and he was sentenced to 67 days in state jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Gloria Sue Munoz, 28, of 310 Shropshire in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance less than a gram on July 5, 2021. Her conviction was adjudicated and she was sentenced to 153 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Joseph Michael York, 42, of 1003 Timothy in East Bernard for injury to a child on Dec. 8, 2015. His probation was revoked and he was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 364 days already served.
