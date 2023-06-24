CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Salatiel Alexander Rodriguez, 17, of 1385 E. Calhoun was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Rodriguez was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation in the 200 block of Olive. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Juan Jose Gonzalez, 26, of 630 Arthur in Garwood was booked directly into the county jail at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 20 on a warrant for online solicitation of a child under the age of 14 and failure to identify.
Ramiro Rosiles Jr., 25, of 308 Tallow Lane was arrested at 6:52 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 on warrants for cruelty to non-livestock animals, two counts of theft and three counts of evading arrest after officers spotted him at a North Mechanic eatery. Processed, he was treated to a trip to county jail. Warrants for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and failure to identify were also served against him. Processed, Rosiles posted $25,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Police are investigating an assault in the 500 block of Dunlap that took place on June 7, but was not reported until June 21.
A threat made over the Internet was reported directly at the police station on Wednesday, June 21.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Taya Lefaye Hearse, 20, of 201 S. Liberty was booked at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, June 20 on warrants for possession of a controlled substance in excess of 4 grams and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Processed, she posted $32,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Marisela Moreno Luna, 47, of 158 Ninth in Blessing was arrested by WCSO at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, she posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Christian Marlowe Clements, 57, of 1120 CR 312 in Louise was arrested by deputies at 12:16 a.m. Tuesday, June 20 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Adriana Ochoa-Jimenez, 31, of 9622 Hwy. 60 South in Lane City was arrested by deputies at 11:57 p.m. Sunday, June 18 for assault causing injury.
Daniel Christoper Rodriguez III, 22, of 13346 CR 394 was arrested by Wharton PD at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 for family violence causing injury and interfering with an emergency request for assistance.
OTHER
Thomas Wayne Garcia Jr., 41, of 3310 CR 342 was booked at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 on an attorney general’s warrant for failure to pay child support.
