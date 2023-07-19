CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Miguel Gonzalez Jr., 34, of 1316 Jennie was arrested at 9:50 p.m. Friday, July 14 for possession of a controlled substance (four counts – two less than 200 grams and two less than a gram) as well as possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces. A Wharton County Precinct 2 deputy constable stopped Gonzalez for a traffic violation in the 900 block of West Second. El Campo officers arrived to assist with the prisoner and the search of his vehicle. Processed, Gonzalez was transported to the Wharton County Jail later that night. Once there, he posted $62,500 in bonds and was released Sunday, July 16.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Jonathan Lewis Melchor, 26, of 416 E. Mayfield was arrested at 9:55 a.m. Thursday, July 13 on warrants for assault causing injury - family violence with a previous conviction, assault of a pregnant person causing injury and no insurance. Processed, he went to county jail later that morning.
Robert Abelar, 55, of 1014 E. Calhoun was arrested at 7:15 p.m. Friday, July 14 for resisting arrest and public intoxication. Officers were dispatched to a disturbance at Abelar’s home and attempted to arrest him, but he reportedly decided not to go quietly. Processed, Abelar was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted $2,750 in bonds and was released the next day.
OTHER
Clarrisa Adrianna Sanchez, 33, of 1227 CR 479 was arrested at 9 a.m. Friday, July 14 on a Jackson County warrant for bail jumping and failure to appear along with local warrants for violating a promise to appear, and two counts of no insurance. Processed, she was sent to county jail the next morning. Once there, she posted $10,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Frank Garcia Jr., 58, of 1309 Fred was arrested at 8:41 p.m. Sunday, July 16 for evading arrest with a previous conviction and a warrant for parole violation - aggravated assault by officers responding to a disturbance at his home. Processed, Garcia was taken to county jail the next morning.
Officers broke up two men fighting in the 400 block of East Correll shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14. A 24-year-old El Campo man was arrested for public intoxication on the scene.
An officer on patrol in the 900 block of East found a 31-year-old El Campo woman laying in the roadway around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, July 16. She was arrested for public intoxication.
CITY INCIDENTS
PROPERTY
A 1979 Plymouth Volare was stolen from the 500 block of Roth sometime on May 15. The report was filed July 14.
Vandals damaged a door handle and panel at Quick N Easy (Valero), 1415 E. Jackson, around 6 p.m. Saturday, July 15. Loss is estimated at $1,000.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Leo Bray Hudlin III, 22, of 1610 Mechanic (not noted as north or south) was arrested by deputies at 7:20 p.m. Friday, July 14 for possession of a controlled substance less than 200 grams.
Joshua Gable Butler, 33, of 12345 Bob White, Apt. 1202, in Houston was arrested at Wharton PD at 2:48 p.m. Saturday, July 15 for possession of a controlled substance less than 400 grams and possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted $16,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Reginald Samondre Faultry, 32, of 218 N. Houston in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 10:13 a.m. Saturday, July 15 for robbery.
Marlon Levar McCullough, 44, of 12281 Ora Lee Lane in East Bernard was arrested by WCSO at 11:53 p.m. Sunday, July 16 for family violence causing injury.
PROPERTY
Jacob Ross Hogan, 46, of 405 Market in Louise was arrested by deputies at 2:27 p.m. Sunday, July 16 for criminal mischief less than $2,500.
