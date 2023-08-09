CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Carl Martinez, 38, of 2323 N. Kennedy in Waslaco was arrested at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 for possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver’s license along with a warrant for no driver’s license. Officers stopped him in the 900 block of East Jackson for a traffic violation. Processed, he was referred to municipal court, held 48 hours and then released.
Julian Alberto Cruz, 42, of 1424 Jennie was arrested at 11:10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 for delivery of a controlled substance (12 counts of varying amounts), possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of a dangerous drug (five counts), possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 1700 block of Reed Road. Processed, he was escorted to the Wharton County Jail Sunday afternoon.
Wayne Bustamante II, 35, of 1185 Olivia was arrested at 2:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under the age of 15 in the vehicle after police saw him commit two traffic infractions near North Wharton Street. Processed, he was taken to county jail later the next day. Once there, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
Mariano Flores, 48, of 9445 FM 102 in Glen Flora was arrested at 9:26 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense by officers dispatched to a disturbance in the 900 block of East Jackson that reportedly started in the 1400 block of that roadway. Processed, his next trip was to county jail.
Damian Ray Longoria, 30, of 9345 Quail Trail in Beasley was arrested at 2:01 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 for possession of a controlled substance less than a gram by officers dispatched to a disturbance at SunnySide Saloon, 1214 S. Mechanic. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next morning.
Darwin Alexander Hernandez, 17, of 706 W. Fifth was arrested at 10:44 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 for evading arrest, no driver’s license and driving under the influence – minor after being involved in a major crash in the 700 block of East Second. Processed, Hernandez was transferred to county jail the next morning.
PROPERTY
Marissa La Shae Jones, 21, of 1431 Spencer Glen Lane in Houston was booked directly into the county jail at 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 for theft in excess of $200,000 and burglary of a building. She stands accused of breaking into the El Campo Walmart, 3413 West Loop, on Feb. 2 and targeting a phone trade-in machine. Brazoria County warrants for theft less than $750 and criminal mischief less than $2,500 were also served against her. Processed, Jones posted $35,000 in bonds and was released Wednesday.
Jermaine Cardele Williams, 19, of 508 Lincoln was arrested at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 for theft less than $750 along with warrants for minor in possession of tobacco (two counts) and violating a promise to appear. Officers encountered Williams when investing a shots fired report in the 500 block of Tegner. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next morning.
Aurelia Alexandra Stone, 42, of 508 W. Lincoln was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 on a warrant for theft less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions. She stands accused of shoplifting $27.60 in merchandise from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, on Oct. 23, 2022. Normally this theft would be considered a misdemeanor, but Stone faces felony punishment as a result of prior bad acts. Processed, Stone was sent to county jail the next morning.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Police are investigating a report of harassment in the 1100 block of Wright around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3.
Shots were fired in the 500 block of Tegner around 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. No injuries or damage was reported. A 23-year-old El Campo man was arrested on a misdemeanor theft warrant by officers conducting the investigation.
A threat was issued in the 300 block of East West around 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7.
PROPERTY
Police are investigating a report of identity theft discovered at NAPA, 603 N. Mechanic, between July 19 and Aug. 4.
A hit-and-run was reported at Chicken Express, 2014 N. Mechanic, shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. A Hyundai Elan sustained $500 damage.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Chakaeja La Shaa Hughes, 20, of 2730 CR 166 in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 7:09 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 for driving while intoxicated.
Sindi Yanet Vargas-Lopez, 26, of 521 W. Caney in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 11:12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4 for driving while intoxicated and tampering with evidence. Processed, she posted $10,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Robert Lynn Cranek, 43, of 314 CR 362 was arrested by deputies at 10:46 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Processed, he posted a $20,000 bond and was released the next day.
Jacob Ross Hogan, 46, of 405 Market in Louise was booked at 4:36 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4 on a warrant for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.
PROPERTY
Floyd David Randle, 59, of 808 Perry in Angleton was arrested by WCSO for theft less than $2,500. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the next day.
Gary Randle, 61, of 902 Chappral in Woodsboro was arrested at 7:09 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 for theft less than $2,500.
Desmonae Jashawn Holmes, 23, of 2910 Old Lane City Road in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 2:39 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 for public intoxication and theft of a firearm. Processed, he posted $2,700 in bonds and was released the same day.
OTHER
Darwin Alexander Hernandez, 17, of 706 Fifth (not designated as east or west) was arrested at 10:44 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 for evading arrested.
