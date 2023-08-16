Court Reports

Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
August Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Jonathan O’Brien Lewis, 38, listed as homeless in Wharton, for credit or debit card abuse on July 8.
• Primitivo Llanes, 50, of 511 Hillje in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. He allegedly had more than four grams of methamphetamine with the intent to sell.
Llanes has prior felony convictions for home burglary on March 30, 2005 in Wharton County, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on March 2, 20017 in Fort Bend County.
• Leroy Francisco Longoria, 30, of 415 E. Strand in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on May 24. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine.
• Francisco Loredo, 20, of 1185 Olivia in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He stands accused of using a firearm to hit a man in the head outside of an El Campo store on May 11.
• Tremain Sentel Mitchell, 43, of 527 E. Caney, Apt. 1, in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. He allegedly had less than 4 grams of PCP.
Mitchell has prior felony convictions for aggravated robbery and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance on May 14, 2002, possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 22, 2008 and attempted possession of a controlled substance on June 29, 2021, all in Wharton County.
He also has a prior felony conviction for fraudulent possession of a controlled substance by prescription on May 19, 2008 in Belton County.
• Kimberly Yadira Moncivais-Cortina, 19, of 1712 Goya in Alton for smuggling of persons (one) on Jan. 4.
• Donovan Diego Montoya, 18, of 514 S. Mechanic, in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on May 21. He allegedly had less than a gram of THC oil.
The grand jury also indicted Montoya for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on May 11. In that case, he stands accused of attacking a man, hitting him first with his fist and then on the head using a firearm as a blunt object.
• Adrian Jacob Moreno, 18, of 1403 Lilly in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on May 23. He stands accused of pointing a firearm at a man.
• Mariah Alize Munoz, 23, of 612 E. Emily in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence) on May 14. She allegedly had a knife in her hand when she charged at a man, threatening to kill him.
• Juan Alberto Nava, 41, of 7410 Hwy. 6, Apt. 403, in Hitchcock for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on May 15.
Nava has prior felony convictions for credit card abuse and theft of material on May 14, 2015, possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 17, 2022 in Harris County,
In Galveston County, Nava has been convicted of possession of a controlled substance (two counts each) on July 3, 2018 and on July 6, 2020.
• Yolanda Arlicia Owens, 53, of 527 E. Caney, No. 1, in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on June 26. She allegedly had less than 4 grams of PCP.
• Damian Paz, 33, of 2040 Greenhouse in Houston for unlawful use of a criminal instrument on June 15. He allegedly had and used a credit card skimmer.
• Joe Perez, 57, of 414 Correll in Wharton for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on June 24.
Perez has two prior misdemeanor DWIs in Wharton County.
• Jermaine Jarod Perkins, 31, of 1901 Palm Village in Bay City for theft less than $30,000 on Jan. 12. He allegedly stole an ATV from an elderly man.
• Ulisses Piedra, 21, of 201 Ronald Circle in El Campo for tampering with evidence on June 3. He allegedly tried to conceal what appeared to be marijuana during a police investigation.
The grand jury also indicted Piedra for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on May 11. In that case, he allegedly used a firearm to club a person in the head twice.
• Sean Christopher Revis, 17, of 312 Lincoln in Wharton for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on June 30. He allegedly fired shots at two men.
• Yesenia Yoselin Rodriguez-Cortina, 27, of 1712 Goya in Alton for smuggling of persons (one) on Jan. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.