Court Reports – Pleas

Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Justin Kyle Koening, 22, of 1169 FM 1160 in Louise for assault of a pregnant person. He was placed on six years deferred probation for the Nov. 7, 2021 crime.
The judge also placed Koening on a substance abuse monitoring program, ordered him to perform 100 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Koening if he is able to complete all terms.
• Silvia Antonia Lopez, 22, of 153 Colorado in Donna for smuggling of persons on Aug. 26, 2020. She was placed on three years deferred probation on the grounds she serve two days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Lopez to perform 100 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
Lopez was given credit for the full time served.
• Shaylen Leray McClain, 27, of 1314 Ella in El Campo for assault of a public servant on March 9, 2022, and aggravated assault with a weapon (family violence) on April 24, 2022. McClain bit an El Campo police officer’s hand while the officer was trying to arrest her.
She was placed on 10 years deferred probation on the grounds she serve 180 days in county jail. The judge also ordered her to perform 100 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
McClain was given credit for the full jail time already served.
• Jaime Francisco Ordones, 21, of 2020 E. Schunior, Apt. 15, in Edinburg for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in excess of 400 grams on Nov. 5, 2020. He was placed on three years deferred probation, ordered to perform 50 hours community service and pay a $1,500 fine.
• Shayla Perla Swanson Ortiz, 26, of 3316 Garza in Penitas for smuggling of persons on April 3. She was placed on three years deferred probation, ordered to perform 150 hours community service and fined $500.
• Andrea Marie Porter, 46, of 1308 Short in El Campo for harassment, a Class B misdemeanor. She was placed on one year deferred probation for the Aug. 11, 2021 offense.
The judge also ordered Porter to perform 100 hours community service, avoid all contact with her victim, surrender a BB gun and pay a $500 fine and $120 in bond fees in arrears.
• Alvon Levon Randolph III, 26, of 406 Third in Cuero for possession of a controlled substance less than a gram on Aug. 25, 2022. He was placed on 18 months deferred probation on the grounds he serve 62 days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Randolph to perform 120 hours community service, to take a drug offenders education program and pay a $200 fine.
Randolph received credit for the full jail time already served.
• David Alvaro Reyes-Hernandez, 25, of 4603 La Mancha in Mission for attempted money laundering on Oct. 1, 2020. He was placed on two years deferred probation, fined $1,000 and ordered to perform 100 hours community service.
