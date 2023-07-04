CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Cerry Allen Taylor, 22, of 1415 W. Norris was arrested at 10:20 p.m. Thursday, June 29 for Evading arrest and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and an El Campo Police Department warrant for theft less than $100 with previous a conviction. Processed, Taylor was shipped to county jail the next morning. He was held in lieu of $2,750 bond as of press time Monday.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Timothy Lee Thompson, 29, of 713 Merchant was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Thursday, June 29 on a Bay City warrant for striking an unattended vehicle and a local charge of injury to a child - reckless with serious bodily injury. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
COUNTY JAIL BOOKINGS
Mario Hernandez, 68, of 411 W. Norris was arrested at 10:19 a.m. Wednesday, June 28 for assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Processed, he was held in lieu of $2,500 in bond.
Xavier Guy Wilkinson, 19, of 1018 Bernard Meadows in East Bernard, was arrested by deputies at 1:41 a.m. Friday, June 30 for possession of a controlled substance of between 1 and 4 grams as well as the unlawful carrying of a weapon. He paid $6,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Melissa Esmerelda Banda, 26, of 601 S. Wharton was arrested at 1:05 p.m. Thursday, June 29 for theft of property of between $2,500 and $30,000. She posted $5,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
