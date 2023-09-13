Court Reports – Pleas

Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Absalom Azariah Alaniz, 25, of 2101 Grayson in Wharton for possession of dangerous drugs, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on two years deferred probation for the Feb. 25 crime.
The judge also ordered Alaniz to undergo a drug/alcohol evaluation, perform 120 hours of community service, pay a $300 fine and $184 in bond fees in arrears.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Alaniz if he is able to complete all terms.
• Derrick Deshawn Armstead, 32, of 712 Carolyn in Wharton for assaulting a peace officer and family violence with a previous conviction. He was sentenced to five years in prison for the July 19 crime with credit for 406 days already served.
• Nathaniel Ryan Jackson, 29, of 511 Lundy in El Campo for family violence causing injury on Oct. 5, 2022, and forgery on April 28, 2019, both Class A misdemeanors. He was sentenced to 247 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Isaiah Luna, 20, of 1718 Campeche in Donna for smuggling of persons and evading arrest with a vehicle on Oct. 20, 2022. He was placed on five years deferred probation.
The judge also ordered Luna to perform 200 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
• Alberto Mederos, 19, of 1523 Tenaway Lane in Houston for smuggling of persons. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the July 19, 2022.
The judge also ordered Mederos to perform 200 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
• Taeyler Dnae Northington, 27, of 835 Morris in East Bernard for tampering with evidence on Oct. 1, 2022. Northington was placed on six years deferred probation, must attend a drug offender education program, perform 200 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
• Ferdaws Rahmani, 25, of 10522 Beechnut, No. 1904, in Houston for evading arrest, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on six months deferred probation for the Aug. 6, 2022 offense, fined $150, and ordered to perform 20 hours community service.
• Roland Dewayne Sanchez, 37, of 123 Floyd in Boling for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements on Aug. 5 and Nov. 23, 2021, and possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on March 18. He was sentenced to eight years in prison with credit for 172 days already served.
• Joe Tony Tovar, 40, of 14637 FM 1489 in Orchard for possession of a controlled substance less than a gram on May 27, 2020. He was placed on four years probation.
The judge also ordered Tovar to attend a drug offender education program, perform 250 hours community service, pay a $500 fine and $812 of bond fees in arrears.
• Markquez Antwoine Turner, 26, of 225 River Basin Lane in Dickinson for engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of an item in excess of $2,500 value with a previous conviction on April 5, 2020. He was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for 371 days already served.
• Enocenso Vasquez, 23, of 611 W. Burleson in Wharton for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the April 29, 2021 incident.
The judge also ordered Vasquez to take an anti-theft class, perform 200 hours community service, pay a $750 fine and $673 in bond fees in arrears.
• Ricardo Vega, 32, of 610 FM 442 in Lane City for aggravated assault (family violence) with a weapon on Dec. 12, 2022. He was sentenced to five years in prison with credit for 250 days already served.
Dustin Ryan York, 19, of 78 Wanda Lane in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on June 15. He was placed on five years deferred probation, ordered to undergo a alcohol/drug evaluation and attend a substance abuse treatment center for felons as part of his probation.
Revocation
Richard Jason Folmar, 53, of 439 Wilderness Trail in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 22, 2021, and injury to an elderly person on Oct. 20, 2021. His convictions were adjudicated and he was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 401 days already served.
