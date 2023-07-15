CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Jaleel Deshawn Roberts, 25, of 502 Alamo was arrested at 7:11 p.m. Monday, July 10 for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and warrants for driving while license invalid, no insurance and violating a promise to appear. Roberts had been involved in an automobile collision near the intersection of U.S. 59 and South Mechanic. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next day. Once there, he posted $1,750 in bonds and was released the next day.
Keith Wade Hughes Jr., 47, of 1479 Ruth was arrested at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 11 for possession of a controlled substance less than a gram by officers dispatched to a welfare concern in the 200 block of East Fifth. Processed, he was given a ride to county jail the next morning.
PROPERTY
Leonel Torres, 21, of 1807 CR 317 in Louise was arrested at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 12 on warrants for criminal mischief less than $750 and robbery. He was sent to county jail the next morning.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Police are investigating a reported violation of a court order related to family violence on South Wharton Street on Tuesday, July 11.
A disturbance in the 1300 block of Rebe Sue around 6 p.m. Monday, July 10 ended with a tire being damaged, loss is estimated at $132.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
James Guy Garner, 58, of 1304 East was booked at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, July 11 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance less than 200 grams. Processed, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
Wilbert Lee Williams, 51, of 4306 Saratoga in Houston was arrested by WCSO at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, July 12 for driving while intoxicated.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Shishonie Renee McClain, 33, of 6743 Liberty Valley in Katy was arrested by deputies at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 for family violence causing injury.
OTHER
Salvador Rosas, 19, of 1071 FM 2919 in Kendleton was arrested by the Precinct 2 Constable’s Office at 11:07 p.m. Tuesday, July 11 for evading arrest with vehicle. He posted an $8,000 bond and was released the next day.
