CITY ARRESTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Ashley Elizabeth Mendoza, 26, of 1605 Charlie was arrested at 8:32 p.m. Monday, July 17 for abandoning or endangering a child – placing the child in imminent danger of bodily injury by officers dispatched to a disturbance in the 1200 block of Palacios. Processed, she was transported to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, she posted a $25,000 bond and was released that day.
Gerardo Deleon Acevedo, 58, of 807 S. Wharton was booked directly into the county jail at 5:15 a.m. Thursday, July 20 on a warrant for violation of a protective order.
CITY INCIDENTS
PROPERTY
Police continue their investigation into a firearm stolen from the 3300 block of Myatt Lane on April 12.
An elderly person had a wallet and its contents, including $200 cash, stolen while at H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, shortly before 10 a.m. Monday, July 17.
Vandals did an estimated $2,000 damage to a 1997 Ford truck parked in the 600 block of August between 3 and 4 a.m. Wednesday, July 19.
Burglars targeted the J&D Bottle Shop, 619 N. Mechanic, shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, stealing three bottles of alcohol and damaging the glass door. Loss/damage is estimated at $250.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Ramiro Rosiles Jr., 25, of 308 Tallow Lane was booked at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 18 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance less than a gram. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Manuel Jesse Alvarez Jr, 31, of 3901 Jones Road in Houston was arrested by deputies at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday, July 18 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
PROPERTY
Oralia Grimaldo-Cruz, 47, of 111 W. Siesta in Pharr was booked at 10:34 a.m. Wednesday, July 19 on a warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
