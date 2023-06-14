CITY ARRESTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
CITY ARRESTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Alisa Kay Anderson, 60, of 611 E. Church was arrested at 10:21 p.m. Friday, June 9 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence after officers were dispatched to her home. A knife was reportedly used to threaten a person. Processed, Anderson was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, she posted a $25,000 bond and was released the same day.
Arthur Saucedo Jr., 20, of 1112 Thrift was arrested at 8:09 p.m. Saturday, June 10 on warrants for aggravated robbery (two counts). He stands accused of robberies at Zip In Zip Out, 1414 Palacios, and 7-Eleven, 2403 N. Mechanic, on May 28. In excess of $500 was stolen during the crimes. Officers also served warrants for family violence (choking), assault of a pregnant person causing injury and escape from custody against Saucedo. Processed, he was transported to county jail the next day.
PROPERTY
Richard Hernandez Jr., 18, of 1512 Able was arrested at 11:40 a.m. Friday, June 9 on warrants for criminal mischief (two counts). He stands accused of breaking windows at 1210 Thrift on June 3 and 1508 Able on June 4. Processed, he was shipped to county jail. He posted $1,000 in bonds and was released Sunday, June 11.
CITY INCIDENTS
PROPERTY
A Dodge Challenger was stolen from the 3200 block of Myatt Lane shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday, June 11.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Latoya Marie Hall, 38, of 6029 Southcrest in Houston was arrested by deputies at 2:08 a.m. Friday, June 9 for possession of a controlled substance less than a gram, driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Ali Salvador Fernandez-Merino, 24, of 5320 Blanco, Unit 1701, in San Antonio was arrested by WCSO at 3:43 p.m. Sunday, June 11 for possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kera Denee Honeycutt, 28, of 1305 El Camino Village in Houston was arrested by deputies at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11 for possession of a controlled substance less than a gram, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Anna Marie Lopez, 51, of 310 Wallace in East Bernard was arrested by WCSO at 7:47 p.m. Saturday, June 10 for family violence causing injury.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.