CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Andrew Michael Cain, 35, of 24608 Sheep Hollow Trail in Leander was arrested at 12:17 a.m. Sunday, July 2 for marijuana possession (less than 2 ounces) after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 700 block of North Mechanic. Processed, Cain was sent to the Wharton County Jail later that day. Once there, he was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Caytlan Rae Vaquera, 19, of 5127 Stormy Dawn in San Antonio was arrested at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday, July 5 for possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams, money laundering less than $30,000 and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana after being stopped in the 200 block of South Mechanic. Processed, she went to county jail later that day.
PROPERTY
Stephanie Nicole Howard, 32, of 602 Merchant was booked at 1:40 p.m. Friday, June 30 on a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for bond forfeiture - theft – after an officer spotted her walking in the 500 block of Lundy. Processed, Howard was shipped to county jail the next day. Once there, she posted a $2,500 bond and was released the next day.
Carson Robert Gonzales, 17, of 11863 CR 405 was arrested at 2:24 a.m. Saturday, July 1 for theft of a firearm after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 100 block of West Church. Processed, he was taken to county jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $7,500 bond and was released the same day.
OTHER
Wayne Buford Hatton, 55, of 1301 Fred was arrested at 1:06 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 on a parole violation. Processed, Hatton’s next trip was to county jail.
A 46-year-old Wharton man was the only person El Campo police reported arresting during the Fourth of July holiday period for having fireworks within the city limits. Processed, he paid the fine and was released.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Police are investigating the report of a robbery at Travel Inn & Suites, 809 W. Jackson, around 3 a.m. Sunday, July 2. The victim, threatened with a blunt object, lost $400 cash along with his wallet.
PROPERTY
An unknown thief stole more than $10,000 from an elderly person at some point in the last eight months via credit or debit card purchases.
More than $3,000 in forged documents were discovered at Prosperity Bank, 1301 N. Mechanic, on June 26.
An estimated $500 in work clothing was stolen from the grounds of El Campo Super Wash Coin Laundry, 206 W. Strand, around 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1.
Vandals broke a window in a Ford F-150 parked in the 600 block of Dorothy between 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1 and 7 a.m. Monday, July 3. Damage is estimated at $500.
A makeup bag, cash and prescription drugs were stolen on the grounds of Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around noon Saturday, July 1.
A purple and gray bicycle was stolen from the grounds of Jackson Inn, 405 W. Jackson, shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. Loss is estimated at $100.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Xavier Guy Wilkinson, 19, of 1018 Bernard Meadows in East Bernard was arrested by deputies at 1:41 a.m. Friday, June 30 for unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams. Processed, he posted $6,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Alex Garcia II, 31, of 644 Falling Leaf Road in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 2:59 a.m. Tuesday, July 4 for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Processed, he posted $12,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Abriana Merrie Earls, 35, of 400 Speed in Wharton was booked at 10:49 p.m. Friday, June 30 on an warrant for aggravated assault with a weapon - family violence. Processed, she posted a $10,000 bond and was released the next day.
Sean Christopher Revis, 17, of 312 Lincoln in Wharton was booked at 1:40 p.m. Friday, June 30 on warrants for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Leroy V. Scarlett, 18, of 518 N. Rusk in Wharton was arrested at 1:40 p.m. Friday, June 30 by Wharton police on warrants for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Domashae Monique McMillan, 24, of 1911 Chapel Heights in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 2:13 a.m. Saturday, July 1 on two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon (family violence) and resisting arrest as well as warrants for assault causing injury (family violence) and violating a protective order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.