CITY ARRESTS
DRUGS, ALCOHOL
CITY ARRESTS
DRUGS, ALCOHOL
Douglas Eugene Benson, 65, of 521 Magnolia in Lake Jackson was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 for driving while intoxicated second offense by officers investigating a crash on U.S. 59. Processed, Benson was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the same day.
Robert Douglas Greely Jr., 33, of 6052 Hwy. 71 South was arrested at 9:46 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 for tampering with evidence and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Officers encountered Greely while investigating a wreck in the 200 block of West Hillje. Processed, Greely was taken to county jail the next morning.
CITY INCIDENTS
PROPERTY
Burglars kicked in the front door of a home in the 800 block of West Jackson between 3 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16. Once inside, they destroyed two television sets, a dresser and a portion of a wall. Damage was estimated at $1,400. Nothing was reported stolen.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
DRUGS, ALCOHOL
Jerry Garza, 44, of 611 Mechanic (not designated whether north or south) was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 1:15 a.m. for driving while intoxicated second offense.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
John Curtis Hartley, 39, of 120 N. Tamilynn Circle in Cary, N.C., was arrested by deputies at 12:36 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 for family violence causing injury. Taken to the county jail, a Harris County warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was served against him later that morning.
Jessie Roy Allen, 69, of 258 Allen Lane in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 10:31 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Raymond Deon Hughes, 27, of 9702 N. Sam Houston Parkway in Humble was booked at 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14 on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (two counts), tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (two counts) as well as two City of Wharton misdemeanors.
PROPERTY
Joe Garcia, 49, of 204 Ave. A in Bay City was booked at 5:23 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 on a patrol violation and two warrants for theft less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.
Rojolis Solis, 71, of 308 Higbee was booked at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 on a warrant for theft less than $750.
