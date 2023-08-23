CITY ARRESTS
DRUGS, ALCOHOL
Pierre Deleon Lee, 27, of 1904 Carolyn in Wharton was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 on a Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Department warrant for bail violation - manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance by an officer who stopped him for a vehicle violation in the 300 block of Pierce. Processed, Lee was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Esdra Cruz Gavito, 49, of 803 W. Fifth was arrested at 2:28 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18 for driving while intoxicated after police found his vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway in the 800 block of Lilly. Processed, he was sent to county jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $3,000 bond and was released the next day.
Juan Ricardo Flores, 29, of 1017 W. Second was arrested at 2:51 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana by an officer who stopped his vehicle for a violation. Processed, Flores’ next trip was to county jail. Once there, his name is listed as Juan Ricardo Flores-Parra. He posted $7,000 in bonds and was released
Jesus D. Gonzalez, 58, of 5911 FM 441 North was arrested at 2:42 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 for driving while intoxicated second offense and no driver’s license after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 400 block of West Jackson. Processed, he was moved to county jail later that morning. Once there, he posted $4,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Juan Sanchez, 28, of 303 E. Calhoun was arrested at 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, he was shipped to county jail. Once there, he posted a $3,000 bond and was released the same day.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Kadence Lanette Williams, 17, of 2401 Benchmark was arrested at 8:25 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence by officers dispatched to a disturbance near her home. “The defendant chased the victim with a knife ... No one (was) hurt,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said. Processed, Williams was taken to county jail the next morning.
A teenager was arrested for family violence causing injury following a disturbance in the 600 block of Mayfield around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17. The child was referred to juvenile authorities.
Robert Abel Johnson, 21, of 204 Highland was arrested at 6:50 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 for harassment of a public servant, resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer by officers investigating a suspicious person report on South Wharton. “The defendant had been involved in a domestic dispute and had discharged a firearm before officers arrived,” Urban said.
One officer was reportedly attacked, but not injured. “He was kicked several times and spit on by the defendant when being put in the patrol unit,” Urban said.
After booking at the city holding facility, Johnson received an additional charge of criminal mischief less than $750 value after allegedly damaging a light fixture in his cell. The next morning, Johnson was hauled to county jail.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
An assault was reported in the 800 block of Olivia around 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17. No injuries were reported.
Family violence was reported at Paradigm At The Prairies, 106 Del Norte, around 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17.
PROPERTY
Staff at Tractor Supply Company, 3506 West Loop, reported the theft of Ariat Boots and a soda around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16. Loss exceeds $200.
A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 400 block of Bluebonnet Lane between 3 and 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. Loss exceeds $900.
OTHER
A vape pen was seized on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, on Friday, Aug. 18.
A prowler was reported in the 300 block of Sam Houston around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
DRUGS, ALCOHOL
Randy Lamont Hargove II, 18, of 342 CR 257 in Egypt was arrested by deputies at 1:21 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 for marijuana possession. He posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
Jacob Matthew Taylor, 24, of 303 Neal in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 12:08 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 for possession of a controlled substance less than 400 grams and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Processed, he posted $10,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Lonnie Lee Melchor, 42, of 3223 El Camino in Bay City was arrested by WCSO at 10:04 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 for driving while intoxicated.
Diamone Lashonn Nelson, 35, of 2135 Falling Reed Road in Rosenberg was arrested at 10:51 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 for possession of a controlled substance, having a drug test falsification device, driving while license invalid and failure to yield the right of way.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Braulio Jesus Cardenas Jr., 28, of 121 Mesquite in Louise was arrested by WCSO at 12:09 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18 for family violence causing injury. Processed, Cardenas posted a $4,000 bond and was released the same day.
Alton Lee Crunk, 37, of 158 S. 10th in Blessing was booked at 11:36 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 on a warrant for family violence with a previous conviction.
Guillermo Valeriano Patino, 23, of 404 N. Liberty, No. 2, was arrested by deputies at 8:01 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 for disorderly conduct.
PROPERTY
Katy Marie Poindexter, 29, of 3830 Grand Oak in Missouri City was arrested by deputies at 1:47 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 for public intoxication and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
OTHER
Jacklyn Juliett Gomez, 43, of 819 Acacia in Alamo was arrested by the Wharton County Precinct 2 Constable at 11:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 for smuggling of persons and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Processed, she posted $30,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Michael Deshane Johnson Jr., 23, of 1410 Bluecreek Road was booked at 1:38 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 on warrants for evading arrest and possession of marijuana less than 4 ounces.
Adrian Adam Lopez, 25, of 314 W. Clark in Pharr was arrested by the Wharton County Precinct 2 Constable’s office at 11:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 for smuggling of persons and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He posted $30,000 in bonds and was released Saturday, Aug. 19.
Amanda Glynne York, 33, of 68 Wanda Lane was booked at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 on a Harris County warrant for failure to identify and local warrants for theft under $100 value and violating a promise to appear. Processed, she posted $2,109 in bonds and was released the same day.
