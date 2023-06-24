Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Joseph Eloy Bazan Jr., 37, of 1203 Woodley Bend in Sugar Land for unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was sentenced to 486 days in state jail for the April 1, 2021 crime with credit for the full time already served.
• Andrew Paul Canales, 31, of 3024 Lamar Circle in El Campo for indecency with a child - sexual contact. He was placed on six years deferred probation for the March 1, 2019 crime. The judge also ordered Canales to under go counseling, be registered as a sex offender, avoid all contact with his six-year-old victim, perform 250 hours community service and pay a $1,500 fine.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Canales if he completes all terms.
• Airren Airric Carranza, 31, of 1610 S. Mechanic in El Campo for burglary of a building. He was placed on four years probation for the Oct. 30, 2022 crime on the grounds he serve 133 days in county jail.
Carranza received credit for the full time already served.
• Nestor Contreras-Villasana, 27, of 502 Strand in El Campo for driving while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on two years probation for the May 8 offense. The judge also ordered an interlock device on his vehicle requiring an alcohol breath test to start it, for Contreras to take parenting classes, perform 60 hours community service, pay a $1,000 bond and $120 in bond fees in arrears.
• Reginald E. Dantzler, 58, of 13102 Falls View Lane, Apt. 4606, in Houston for attempted smuggling of persons on March 4, 2021. He was sentenced to 268 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Jesus Diaz-Aguilar, 43, of 8405 Broadway State in Houston for attempted smuggling of persons on Oct. 24, 2022. He was sentenced to 204 days in county jail with credit for the full time served.
• Cullen Lee Eversole, 27, of 440 E. Jefferson in La Grange for theft in excess of $30,000. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the Sept. 5, 2022 crime on the grounds he serve 17 days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Eversole to perform 100 hours community service, take awareness classes and pay a $600 fine.
He received credit for the full time already served.
• Erica G. Gebara, 43, of 207 S. Washington in El Campo for assault causing injury, a Class A misdemeanor, on July 2, 2022. She was sentenced to two days in county jail with credit for both days already served.
• Nijeray Shannoy Hopkins, 33, of 16900 Northchase, Apt. 1102, in Houston for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 5. He was sentenced to 131 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Cierra Marie Ibarra, 21, of 1185 Olivia, Apt. 136, in El Campo for theft less than $30,000 on Aug. 24, 2020. She was placed on two years deferred probation. The judge also ordered her to take anti-theft classes and pay $213.31 restitution.
• Jarvis Dewayne Jackson, 35, of 1504 Connie in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Feb. 24, 2021. He was sentenced to nine years in prison with credit for 756 days already served.
Jackson also pleaded guilty to unlawful restraint exposing a person to serious bodily injury on Feb. 23, 2021, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on April 25, 2021 and received a concurrent sentence.
• Abigail Celeste Morales, 28, of 3019 Anna Rose Lane in San Antonio for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 4, 2022. She was sentenced to 225 days in county jail with credit for the full time served.
