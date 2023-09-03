Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Jose Marcelino Guardado, 23, of 403 Alamo in El Campo for criminal mischief between $750 and %2,500 in value, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on 12 months deferred probation and ordered to perform 20 hours community service.
• Luke Angel Guajardo, 21, of 305 Kingwood Forest in Victoria for injury to a child on Dec. 5, 2021. He was placed on five years deferred probation. The judge also ordered Guajardo to perform 200 hours community service and pay a $250 fine.
• Demarcus Deshawn Jones, 26, of 1203 CR 232 in Wharton for cruelty to livestock animals on May 23, 2019, and theft of a firearm on April 17, 2020. He was placed on three years deferred probation. The judge also fined Jones $200, ordered him to take an awareness course, perform 150 hours community service and forfeit a weapon.
