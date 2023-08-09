Court Reports - Pleas

Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Patrick Adam Escamilla, 30, of 311 Oscar in El Campo for two counts of theft less than $2,500 value with two or more previous convictions. He was sentenced to 72 days in county jail for the Feb. 23 crimes with credit for the full time already served.
• Christian Alejandro Perez, 29, of 15910 Penina Court in Crosby for evading arrest with a vehicle, theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on June 2, 2017. He was ordered to serve two years in prison with credit for 1,233 days served.
• Juventino H. Sanchez, 51, of 606 Dorris in El Campo for evading arrest with a vehicle on July 26, 2022. He was placed on six years probation, fined $500 and ordered to perform 300 hours community service.
• Christian Arthur Sims, 46, of 1404 Andrea in Bay City for burglary of a building on Jan. 18, theft on Oct. 25, 2019, forgery on Oct. 25, and Oct. 31, 2019, and Jan. 21, 2020. He was sentenced to six years in state jail with credit for the 679 days served.
• Bryant Colten Thieman, 33, of 301 E. San Bernard in Brazoria for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and engaging in organized criminal activity on Feb. 20, 2020. He was sentenced to 469 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Misael Toala, 36, of 501 E. Correll in El Campo for aggravated sexual assault of a child on March 15, 2016. Sentenced to seven years in prison, Toala was ordered to avoid all contact with the 10-year-old victim or the victim’s family.
Toala was given credit for 1,900 days already served.
• Cade Lee Whitfield, 29, of 317 E. Wayside in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance less than a gram on Feb. 6, 2022. He was placed on four years deferred probation, ordered to enroll in a drug offender education program, to perform 80 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
Revocations
• Jeffrey Lee Davis, 61, of 135 CR 255 in Egypt for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person on Dec. 28, 2016. His conviction was adjudicated and he was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 751 days already served.
• Matthew Robert Sanchez, 26, of 707 CR 232 in Wharton for cruelty to non-livestock animals on Sept. 9, 2021. His conviction was adjudicated and he was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 79 days served.
Sanchez’ probation for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 1, 2022 was revoked as well and he received a concurrent one-year sentence.
On the same day, Sanchez pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance less than one gram on April 26 and received yet another concurrent sentence.
