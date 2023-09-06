Wharton County
Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• George Andrew James Olvera, 18, of 303 Sentinel in El Campo for sexual coercion on Oct. 8, 2022. He was sentenced to 212 days in state jail with credit for 293 days already served.
The judge ordered Olvera to avoid all contact with his victim or the victim’s family.
• Jose Ivan Rios, 39, of 410 Agnes in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on April 1. He was sentenced to eight years in prison with credit for 407 days already served.
His probation for two counts of driving while intoxicated third or more offense on July 16, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2019, was revoked. The judge handed down concurrent sentences with credit for 411 days already served.
• Abel Sosa, 34, of 7404 Town Center in Rosenberg for indecency with a child - sexual contact on May 23, 2016. He was placed on five years deferred probation. The judge also ordered Sosa to pay a $2,500 fine, register as a sex offender and follow rules established for sex offenders.
REVOCATIONS
• Robert Resendez Jr., 43, listed as homeless for two counts of forgery of a governmental document. His conviction was adjudicated for the May 28, 2019 crimes and he was sentenced to two years in prison. The judge gave Resendez credit for 215 days already served.
