Police Blotter

CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
A 16-year-old girl was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27 in the 400 block of Walnut for possession of a controlled substance. Police confiscated seven vape pens allegedly loaded with THC wax. She was processed and referred to juvenile authorities.
Russell Lawrence Metzger, 39, of 3915 W. Creek Club in Missouri City was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Sunday, July 30 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 100 block of Main. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Robin Liao Yue, 60, of 1730 Ave. C was arrested at 8:25 a.m. Thursday, July 27 on a warrant for assault by contact. Processed, she posted bond and was released the same morning.
April Nicole Mendoza, 32, of 1202 Business was arrested at 2:27 p.m. Saturday, July 29 for harassment of a public servant, resisting arrest and public intoxication. Officers dispatched to a welfare concern in the 900 block of East encountered Mendoza. She stands accused of spitting on a police officer and resisting arrest. Processed, she was shipped to county jail the next day.
Jeremiah Jones Mosquiz, 18, of 264 Plum Circle in Lake Jackson was arrested at 4:41 p.m. Sunday, July 30 for terroristic threat of a family or household member by officers dispatched to investigate a disturbance on the grounds of El Campo Lost Lagoon, 665 CR 451. He stands accused of threatening family members. Processed, Mosquiz was driven to county jail the next morning.
PROPERTY
Jamel Lavonte Henderson, 25, of 810 CR 257 in Eagle Lake was arrested at 10:35 p.m. Saturday, July 29 on Collin County Sheriff’s Department warrants for theft less than $30,000 in value and tampering with an ID number along with local warrants for violating a promise to appear (two counts), speeding, no insurance and no driver’s license (two counts). Officers dispatched to a disturbance in the 1200 block of Sam encountered Henderson. Processed, he was taken to county jail the next morning.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Police are investigating the report of an abandoned or neglected child on the grounds of Lamco RV Park, 25414 U.S. 59. The report, filed Sunday, July 30, indicates the crime took place between then and April 1.
A threat was issued in the 1000 block of Wright around 3 p.m. Thursday, July 27.
Family violence with injuries was reported during a disturbance in the 700 block of August around 10 p.m. Saturday, July 29.
PROPERTY
About $150 cash was stolen on the grounds of 7-Eleven, 2403 N. Mechanic, sometime between 11 p.m. Thursday, July 27 and 7 p.m. Friday, July 28.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Kevin Michael Sosa, 36, of 1182 CR 479 was booked at 1:51 p.m. Thursday, July 27 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Dontae Jamal Holmes, 24, of 1200 Winchester in Richmond was booked at 10:20 a.m. Friday, July 28 on warrants for possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams, assault family violence causing injury and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Laticia Cardwell, 36, of 85 Lakeview was arrested by Wharton PD at 2:51 a.m. Saturday, July 29 for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Processed, she posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Reynaldo Villarreal IV, 20, of 1202 Vallejo was arrested by deputies at 12:54 p.m. Sunday, July 30 for possession of a controlled substance less than 400 grams.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Lazaro Campos-Maldonado, 22, listed as homeless in Houston was arrested by Wharton PD at 5:46 a.m. Sunday, July 30 for being involved in an accident causing injury. Processed, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
PROPERTY
Austin Christopher Horn, 24, of 20519 Autumn Forest in Guy was arrested by deputies at 5:37 a.m. Saturday, July 29 for burglary of a building. Processed, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released the next day.
