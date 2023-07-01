Police Blotter

CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Jordan Devoe Johnson, 26, of 2504 Point West was arrested at 2:37 a.m. Wednesday, June 28 for possession of marijuana along with warrants for violating a promise to appear, no driver’s license, no insurance and expired registration. Officers found Johnson at the scene of a minor one-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of North Mechanic. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Johnson was released on a personal recognizance bond later that day.
Michael Deshane Johnson Jr., 22, of 204 Highland was arrested at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 on warrants for violating a promise to appear, disorderly conduct - language, failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 500 block of North Wharton. Processed, he was referred to city court.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Mario Hernandez, 68, of 411 W. Norris was arrested at his home at 10:19 a.m. Wednesday, June 28 on a warrant for family violence causing injury. Processed, he was taken to county jail.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
A 24-year-old El Campo man reported being assaulted the grounds of McDonald’s, 1240 N. Mechanic, at some point between June 8 and 10. The crime was reported Monday, June 26. No injuries were claimed.
Police were dispatched to El Campo Memorial Hospital, 303 Sandy Road, to question an assault victim who had suffered injuries around 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 27.
PROPERTY
Burglars targeted a storage unit at Stop & Lock Warehouses, 402 W. Monseratte, sometime after Feb. 1. Stolen items include a dozen small propane tanks, a tent, dining room chairs, knives, ammunition and a set of cowboy boots. Loss exceeds $1,200.
Counterfeit cash was recovered by a worker at La Preferida Restaurant, 708 S. Mechanic, on June 22.
Vandals targeted a Dodge parked in the 500 block of Clara around 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 causing $500 damage.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Larasha Rene Felder, 39, of 103 Sinclair in Boling was booked at 5:10 a.m. Monday, June 26 on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, abandoning or endangering a child (two counts), resisting arrest, making a silent or abusive call to 9-1-1 and making a threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Yolanda Arlicia Owens, 53, of 527 E. Caney, No. L, in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 12:25 a.m. Monday, June 26 for resisting arrest and possession of less than 4 grams of a controlled substance.
PROPERTY
Diego Ramos Moguel, 38, of 687 Hastedt was booked at 5:10 a.m. Monday, June 26 on a warrant for identity theft.
Reginald James Clay, 19, of 437 Maud in Wharton was booked at 6:55 a.m. Wednesday, June 28 on warrants for theft of a firearm and making a false statement to a police officer. Processed, he posted $10,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Aries Escamilla, 30, of 9445 FM 102 in Glen Flora was booked at 10:11 a.m. Wednesday, June 28 on Wharton County warrants for theft under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions (four counts) and criminal trespass as well as Fort Bend County warrants for theft under $2,500 in value and theft under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
OTHER
Larry James Fojtik Jr., 36, of 10714 FM 442 in Boling was arrested by Wharton PD on a warrant for failure to pay child support on Monday, June 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.