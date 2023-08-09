Jerry Aulds the “Voice of El Campo” July 28, 1940 - July 25, 2023

Jerry Aulds, the “Voice of El Campo” for four decades, passed July 25, 2023, after a multi-year, brave battle with Dementia/Alzheimer’s Disease.
He was just shy of his 83rd birthday.
Jerry was born July 28, 1940, in Amarillo, Texas, to Talbert Elgin Aulds and Marie Estelle Aulds.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Talbert Elgin Aulds, his mother, Marie Estelle Hill, and stepfather John Benton Hill.
Jerry is survived by his sister Dr. Darlene “Cheyenne” Aulds Martin of Galveston; son T.J. Aulds and wife, Dr. Beth Lewis-Aulds of Nassau Bay, TX; daughter Shannon Edith Matus and her husband, Jay Matus of Tomball, TX; nephew Darin Fennel and wife Tonya of Arlington and their children Savannah, Schuyler and Sinclaire; his close friend Dorothy Johnson of El Campo; his 4 grand-furkids; dozens of extended family in Texas and Louisiana and friends across the country.
Jerry’s true-life story begins in the Texas Panhandle Town of Borger, where his father worked for Phillips Oil.
Jerry attended Borger schools until he graduated from Borger High School in 1958.
It was at Borger High School where Jerry got his start in journalism. He wrote a golf column, “From the Tee,” and covered local sports for the Borger News Herald.
Jerry was also a caddy at the Borger Country Club, where he was known to “take a few dollars off” a few members who would challenge him to a few rounds of golf.
After high school, Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the Aggressive-Class minesweeper USS Pivot in the Sea of Japan.
After his service, Jerry returned to Borger, where he owned and operated the folk music coffee house “Homer,” which drew significant folk artists of the time.
To save money, the singers and songwriters would often spend the night at the Aulds home, where they were well-fed and pampered by Jerry’s mother.
Jerry attended Frank Phillips College in Borger, earning an Associates of Arts Degree.
Jerry then moved to the Texas Gulf Coast, working as an insurance underwriter at Prudential Insurance Company, working for his eventual father-in-law James E. Kelly.
On July 29, 1967, Jerry married Laura Lynn Kelly in a furniture store in Hitchcock, TX, as part of a promotion to get free furniture for their new home.
Within two years, Jerry and Laura welcomed two children and moved to Austin, where Jerry enrolled at the University of Texas as a journalism major.
It was at the University of Texas where Jerry was named the sports columnist for The Daily Texan.
As a columnist, Jerry covered the Texas Longhorns coaching legend Darrell K. Royal and all things Longhorns athletics.
He often recalled interviews with Coach Royal while Willie Nelson strummed a guitar nearby at the famed Driscoll Hotel in downtown Austin.
At the University of Texas, Jerry learned from some of the brightest journalism minds, including Mike Quinn, S. Griffin “Griff” Singer, and Dick Elam.
Soon after finishing at the University of Texas, Jerry took on the role of editor and advertising director for the Quanah Tribune Chief in the Texas Panhandle town of Quanah.
He was also the news director for the local radio station.
The newspaper and radio stations were co-owned by famed Texas book publisher and author Edwin “Ed” Eakin.
Like Eakin, Jerry was fascinated with telling the stories of Texans and the rich history of the state through the eyes of those who lived through that history.
While in Quanah, Jerry went from reporting to making the news because of the great Quanah Piano Mishap or, as he often put it, “The Day the Piano Music Died.”
Chronicled by Aulds in many columns, the story is of the day driving a borrowed pickup that Jerry attempted to deliver an upright piano to his house on Hughes Street in Quanah.
While going through downtown Quanah, the unsecured piano flipped from the truck bed onto the streets in the middle of the town.
While that incident precipitated the end of his first marriage, it opened the door to a new opportunity and a move to the city that, until his death, he considered his true hometown, El Campo.
Eakin and Elam were admirers of Jerry and were good friends and business partners with El Campo media legend Fred Barbee.
In 1976, Barbee, then owner of the El Campo Leader-News and KULP-AM, hired Jerry to be the radio station’s general manager and write a weekly column for the newspaper.
It was those roles that Jerry would always say were his calling in life.
Jerry embraced the community as it reminded him in many ways of his early years in Borger. A community of hard-working, good-hearted people who, for the most part, looked out for their neighbors and - in his case - welcomed newcomers.
There was the learning curve of learning the pronounce the Czech names and, of course, knowing the difference between a kolache and klobasnikies.
Thankfully, KULP News Director Al Kozel taught him the secret to saying Czech names on the radio. Through Kozel, Jerry learned that Polka music was sacred to the community.
So much so that Jerry went on to create Polka-fest, one of the region’s biggest draws of heritage music and Czech culture.
It was in El Campo where the Longhorn turned ins his burnt orange for Ricebird Red and was for many years the play-by-play, color-commentator, and sideline reporter for El Campo High School Ricebird sports.
He also broadcast athletic games for Louise, Wharton, and East Bernard.
Jerry was also the voice of El Campo Little League, All-Star baseball, and youth sports of all forms.
Jerry also became the voice of the Wharton County Youth Fair. The annual event represented the best of the county and supported the communities youth.
It was KULP’s community-based programming, local news and eclectic music mix of country, Polka and Tejano music and the regular agriculture market updates that drew the attention of Texas Monthly author Joe Nick Patoski, who in 1999 named the station one of the best in the state.
Jerry’s local-first approach wasn’t isolated to the AM radio dial.
He served as the emcee for thousands of banquets, chamber galas, sports banquets, Wharton County Electric Cooperative dinners, Wharton County Junior College events and gatherings big and small.
There wasn’t a Christmas or Fair parade that Jerry wasn’t the emcee.
KULP also became the training ground for many high school students, whose first jobs were as board operators at night for the radio station. While not all remained in the broadcast field, the alums of KULP staffers are a long list of people who have gone on to great success in other industries.
As part of the job, Jerry wrote a weekly column for The Leader News.
Each Saturday, he’d tell the story of El Campo through the perspective of the people who made it special.
He chronicled the heroism of close friend and Medal of Honor recipient Roy P. Benavides. He told the stories of church ladies who ensured everyone was fed at potluck dinners and post-funeral gatherings.
Through his weekly column, the community’s unsung heroes got the recognition they deserved.
His columns were recognized as some of the best writing in Texas, winning numerous Texas Press Association and Gulf Coast Press Association awards throughout his 44-year career.
Often those columns were edited by then Leader-News Editor and now El Campo Mayor Chris Barbee.
While 12 years his junior, Jerry considered Chris Barbee his younger and noted “wiser” brother.
Jerry was also active in First Baptist Church, which was the core of his faith.
He volunteered to run the audio mixer for the weekly broadcasts on KULP and eventually joined the choir, where his dear friend Joe Tom Davis would keep Jerry on key.
Those activities and more is what led the community to name him Citizen of the Year in 2001.
Jerry Aulds stories and memories would fill the pages of several editions of the Leader-News, Wharton Journal Spectator and Victoria Advocate.
So, if you have a story or memory of Jerry, his family invites you to a special celebration of a life well lived Sunday, August 13, at First Baptist Church of El Campo, 206 Depot, at 2 P.M.
A brief service led by Pastor Rick DuBroc will be held in the church sanctuary, followed by a gathering of family, friends, and memories in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Jerry may be made to First Baptist Church, 206 Depot, El Campo, TX 77437 or Everyday Heroes, P.O. Box 348, El Campo, TX 77437.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.