Larry Edwin Shimek December 22, 1942 - June 3, 2023

Larry Edwin Shimek, 80, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Larry was born in El Campo, Texas on December 22, 1942, the son of the late John Shimek and Bertha (Socha) Shimek.
Larry went to school at El Campo High School and graduated in 1961. After school he enrolled in the United States Marines. He served honorably for four years.
Larry met Esther “Jewel” Sullivan. They married on August 14, 1971 in Hugo Oklahoma and were married for 46 years until her death in May of 2017.
After the Military, Larry worked in Finance for Brown & Root in Houston. After a successful career, he started up a construction company of his own in Fayette County called Shimek Construction.
Larry was an active member of his community. He was involved in the Masonic Lodge of Fayetteville, and the Marine Corps League of La Grange. He was also involved in Eastern Star. He was also an adult leader with his grandson Justin’s Boy Scout Troop in La Grange. Larry enjoyed spending time with family, friends and classmates. He also enjoyed reading books, watching westerns, working on small projects and drinking coffee with his buddies at Whataburger.
He is survived by his grandson, Justin Shimek of Wharton; daughter, Debbie Wolff and husband, Allen of Waldeck; partner, Lynda Wheeler of La Grange; grandsons: Steven Smith and wife, Heather, Mason Forrest, Allan Wolff, Jr. and wife, Kathy and Nicholas Wolff and wife, Amanda; granddaughters: Ashley Miertschin and Shannon Carpenter; great grandson: Brandon Smith; great-granddaughters: Haleigh Smith and Aria Smith, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his mother and father-in-law, George and Ida Sullivan; wife, Esther “Jewel” Shimek; daughter, Monica Shimek Forrest; daughter, Shawn Fisher; son, Barney “Ray” Covington; and sisters: Evelyn Nix and Gladys Welfl.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations in La Grange. Family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m.
Funeral Services will be held at Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, La Grange, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Burial, with Military Honors and Masonic Funeral Rites will follow at Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery in Hostyn. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, (mail to P.O. Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394 or email at donate.lovetotherescue.org) or to Hospice of South Texas, (mail to 605 E. Locust Ave. Victoria, TX 77901 or email at hospice@hospice-Vic.org).
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig & Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl, La Grange, TX. Family and friends can view and sign the guestbook online at www.lagrangefunerals.com.
