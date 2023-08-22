Scottie “Grand Jury” Duffield, age 74, of El Campo, passed away peacefully surrounded by his Family on Thursday, August 10th, 2023. Scottie was born on February 06,1949 in Broaddus, Tx to Sylvester and Ernestine Hill Duffield. He was reared on Pierce Ranch by Maude Conic, who loved him as her own and raised him to be the man he was. He was educated at E. A. Greer School in El Campo, TX.
Scottie was a business owner and entrepreneur. His first passion was trucking. He later had Scottie’s Turf and then tried his hand in the restaurant business and opened Scottie’s Fish and Fries. He retired not once, not twice, but three times. He became a chauffeur, a bus driver, and also helped local farmers with their crops.
Scottie was full of laughter and had a comedic personality and huge, caring heart. He loved to fish and work in his yard and garden. He was an amateur organist for over 20 years, playing only “Mary Had a Little Lamb” (LOL). Scottie also sang with the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Brotherhood.
Scottie leaves special memories with his loving and devoted wife – Audrey Duffield, daughter – Ramona Duffield, bonus daughter - Shannell Darby, brothers – Arvester Duffield, Artie B. Duffield, sisters – Fannie Lee, Dorothy Scarlett, nieces and nephews who all knew that they were his favorite and a host of other family and friends who cherished their times with him.
Funeral Service was held - Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 11:00 am, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 325 Olive St., El Campo, TX.
Everlasting memories are in the care of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc.
Alice Heard-Roberts, FDIC
To plant a tree in memory of Scottie Duffield as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.