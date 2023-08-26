Isabel Albina Filip Koudela • February 13, 1935 - August 23, 2023

Isabel Albina Filip Koudela, 88, of Hillje, passed away August 23, 2023. She was born on February 13, 1935 in Hillje to the late Joe and Albina Krause Filip.
She is survived by daughter, Carol Lingo and husband James of Boling; sons, Paul Koudela and wife Carol of Hillje, Douglas Koudela and wife Becky of El Campo, Michael Koudela and wife Debbie of Hillje, and Steven Koudela and wife Arlene of Louise; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Ann Koudela.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 65 years, J.C. Koudela; son, Mark Koudela; sisters, Margaret Sustala and husband Albert, Marie Grace Ladewig and husband Lester and brothers, Joseph Filip and wife Dagmar and Victor Filip.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, August 27 at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Monday, August 28 at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Hillje with funeral Mass to follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Wayne Flagg officiating. Interment will follow at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery
Serving as pallbearers are James Lingo, Jr., Chad Koudela, Kyle Koudela, Clint Koudela, Brian Koudela, Trey Koudela, and Clay Koudela. Honorary Bearers are Nicole Lingo Dodd, Amber Koudela Gaines, Shelby Koudela Machicek, Cody Koudela, and Cameron Koudela.
Memorial donations in memory of Isabel Koudela may be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
To plant a tree in memory of Isabel • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.