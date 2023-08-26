Isabel Albina Filip Koudela • February 13, 1935 - August 23, 2023

Isabel Albina Filip Koudela, 88, of Hillje, passed away August 23, 2023. She was born on February 13, 1935 in Hillje to the late Joe and Albina Krause Filip.

She is survived by daughter, Carol Lingo and husband James of Boling; sons, Paul Koudela and wife Carol of Hillje, Douglas Koudela and wife Becky of El Campo, Michael Koudela and wife Debbie of Hillje, and Steven Koudela and wife Arlene of Louise; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Ann Koudela.

