John Wolter Winzenried July 13, 1952 - May 25, 2023

John Wolter Winzenried, Jr. of El Campo died May 25, 2023 at the age of 70. He was born July 13, 1952 to John Sr. and Ellen Sevcik Winzenried in El Campo.
His early years of employment as a machinist were in the oil field with Bay City Drilling, Richards Drilling, Grace Drilling and Coastal Investments. He then went to work for Viper Well Services in August 2003. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved Harley Bikes. He truly loved his family and friends and he will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife Somjit Chamram, children Kelly Wall, John Winzenried III, Rusty Winzenried, and Bryan Winzenried; 11 grandchildren; sisters Vivian Kulac, Mikki Elliott and Jill Carter. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jerry and Allen Winzenried and sister Peggy Winzenried.
A Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 at the Elks Lodge.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
