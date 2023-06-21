John Wolter Winzenried July 13, 1952 - May 25, 2023

John Wolter Winzenried, Jr. of El Campo died May 25, 2023 at the age of 70. He was born July 13, 1952 to John Sr. and Ellen Sevcik Winzenried in El Campo.

His early years of employment as a machinist were in the oil field with Bay City Drilling, Richards Drilling, Grace Drilling and Coastal Investments. He then went to work for Viper Well Services in August 2003. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved Harley Bikes. He truly loved his family and friends and he will be deeply missed.

To plant a tree in memory of John Winzenried as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.